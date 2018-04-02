Boise State football has a new running back. He just changed his jersey color.

When he gets up in the morning the day after a practice, Skyler Seibold feels sore — and he loves it.
“I missed the bumps and bruises,” he said Monday.
It wasn’t that Seibold never saw contact his first four years with the Boise State football team, but this spring is different. The senior moved from safety to running back following last season, a position he played in high school in Temecula, Calif.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Seibold has 11 career tackles, primarily on special teams. He arrived on campus as a walk-on but earned a scholarship during fall camp last year.
Initially, coaches told him when he came to Boise, he would play running back or safety, and defense was found to suit him best. But late last season, he took some scout team snaps out of the backfield when injuries were taking a toll.
“I was doing well over there, I guess,” Seibold said. “… Honestly, to me, it feels natural. It wasn’t something too foreign.”
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Seibold got the ball rolling on the idea last September when the Broncos’ run game was struggling. The team was still confident in what it had, but Seibold was always in the back of Harsin’s mind.
This spring, with junior Alexander Mattison recovering from offseason surgery, the Broncos would have had only two scholarship backs in sophomore Robert Mahone and redshirt freshman Drake Beasley.
“Those are difficult conversations, but it’s just like, ‘I just want to help, I’m willing to do whatever it takes,’ ” Harsin said. “Under the circumstances, it’s the perfect opportunity to give him his shot.”
Seibold, who rushed 85 times for 571 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year of high school, saw some solid work in the Broncos’ lone scrimmage thus far, held behind closed doors March 22. Harsin praised him afterward, and he’s fit in nicely with the group, sporting a white No. 30 in practice instead of the orange No. 31 he wore on defense.
“Skyler’s doing a great job coming over from safety,” Mahone said. “… He’s just a football player. He learned the offense pretty fast.”
One would think a safety is the one doling out hits, but Seibold feels he gets to do that on just about every play out of the backfield, whether he has the ball or is putting down a block. He still will be a key special teams player, so he’ll get to make some tackles.
When he has a full head of steam, however, he doesn’t have the old-school, Thor-like locks anymore. He looks more akin to Thor in the upcoming Avengers movie, sporting a much shorter haircut. He had grown out his hair for years but said it kept getting in his face. He is getting married this summer, which may have played a part in his new look, but so did his new position.
“That might have played a factor,” Seibold said. “Subconsciously, I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to be dragged down by my hair.’ ”
Perhaps it’s knowing this is his final college year, or maybe that he has nothing to lose by trying a new challenge, but Seibold is about as happy a camper as the Broncos have a little more than halfway through the spring.
“When I was on defense, I was too concerned about certain things, but over at running back, I’m just going out and playing, just having fun,” he said. “I have a different mindset about the game.
“It’s my last season, it’s time to have fun, right?”
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL PRO DAY
The Broncos’ pro day will take place Tuesday on campus, starting at 11 a.m. Nine ex-Boise State players will take part in drills for pro scouts, beginning with measurements and the vertical leap, broad jump and bench press. On-field testing will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live at BroncoSports.com.
Players expected to take part are: WR/LS Brock Barr, QB Montell Cozart, TE Alec Dhaenens, C Mason Hampton, LB Gabe Perez, TE Jake Roh, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Cedrick Wilson and RB Ryan Wolpin. Vander Esch, a projected first-round pick, is expected to only do position drills.
