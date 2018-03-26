Boise State receivers CT Thomas and Octavius Evans reflect on their freshman seasons

Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho talks about his freshman success and more March 19, 2018.
The Boise State football team opened spring practices at Albertsons Stadium on March 12, 2018.
Watch some of Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson's top plays from the 2017 season. (Highlights courtesy of Boise State and the Mountain West)
Check out some of Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's playmaking from the 2017 football season. (Highlights courtesy of Boise State)
The Boise State football team implemented boxing, taught by former Bronco wrestler Jesse Brock, into its offseason training regimen.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin talks about signing QB Riley Smith, TE Tyneil Hopper and OL Dallas Holliday on Feb. 7, 2018, to join the 20 class of 2018 signees the Broncos had in December.
Tight end Tyneil Hopper of Roswell (Ga.) High signed with the Boise State football team on Feb. 7, 2018. Here are some highlights from a high school career that drew an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Roswell High)
Boise State defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a discusses how he interviewed to join the Broncos.
Highlights of Homedale High defensive end Scott Matlock, who verbally committed to a scholarship offer as part of Boise State's 2019 recruiting class.
Highlights of high school quarterback Riley Smith's senior season at Bartram Trail. He's a target of Boise State. (Video courtesy of Bartram Trail High)
QB Brock Purdy of Perry High in Arizona had a spectacular senior season. He has visited Boise State but also holds an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Perry High)
Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced that he’s leaving school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos backed his decision.
Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, of Fossil Ridge High in Keller, Texas, added this catch to his highlight reel against Abilene. Cobbs was named the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s offensive player of the year.
The Boise State football team's offensive assistants break down the players that signed at the start of Wednesday's early signing period.
Check out some highlights of linebacker Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State football recruit from Georgetown, Texas.