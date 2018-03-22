Coach Moore is loving ‘great first job’ with Cowboys. Will Boise State beckon someday?

On his first day on the job, Kellen Moore entered the Dallas Cowboys’ facility and quickly was sought out by quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
They got it right by addressing him as “Coach Moore.”
“Then I told them to never say it again,” Moore said with a laugh.
It is safe to say, it’s an interesting dynamic.
Moore has gone from competing with Prescott and Rush on the Cowboys’ roster to becoming their coach. The 29-year-old spent the past three seasons suiting up for Dallas, but last month was hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
The former Boise State star, speaking Wednesday before the first of many visits to see passers at pro days and private workouts around the country, said it wasn’t easy to hang up his cleats. But the opportunity was a rare one.
“I couldn’t ask for a better transition because of the familiarity, and I know these chances are few and far between,” Moore said. “It just felt right. It’s a pretty great first job.”
Sure, Moore skipped a few steps compared to the usual NFL assistant, but as long ago as his days as a Bronco, he’s been preparing for this. His football knowledge was renowned from the moment he stepped on the Blue, and that has been echoed in Dallas. Prescott told NBC Radio last month, “He can only benefit me.”
“I love Kellen and so does (Prescott),” Rush told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Kellen has that good relationship with us. He communicates things really well.”
Though he has all the support in the building, it might take a little time for Moore to win over the fan base. Plenty on social media were critical of the hire, as Moore threw for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in three career games, all in 2015 for the Cowboys.
They should be reminded that the Cowboys’ head coach, Jason Garrett, got his coaching start in 2005 with the Miami Dolphins after playing for them in 2004.
“I’m 29, I’ve never coached, I get it,” Moore said. “But I prepared for this, learned everything I could. I had the best (graduate assistant) job in the world as a backup quarterback.
“Obviously, I wasn’t the most physically gifted guy, so I had to know the game inside and out to have a chance to play in the NFL.”
Though he grew up the son of an accomplished high school coach, Moore said he wanted to get his start at the collegiate or NFL level. And it was tough to say anything but “yes” to getting his foot in the door this way.
So, that leads to the question that was asked even while he was still in the midst of his six-year NFL career, and even the day he was hired in Dallas: Will he return to Boise State one day as a coach?
“I’ll do anything for Boise, and you never know with this coaching thing where it will take you,” Moore said. “It’s a place I’d love to be. ... If something were to happen, it would obviously be interesting.”
Maybe a triumphant return is in store down the road, but Moore definitely will be back for a few days next month at least.
Moore will be inducted into Boise State’s first Hall of Fame class in 11 years on April 13. An 11-year gap could be ended only by putting in No. 11, the NCAA record holder for lowest attempt-to-interception ratio, and among the top five in touchdowns and yards. He is the only former Boise State quarterback to appear in an NFL game.
“It’s really awesome, I can’t wait,” Moore said. “The last class they had was the year I got there, and we’d have team meals in the Hall of Fame, even some meetings. So it’ll be cool to be a part of that, and fun to go in with (former lineman) Nate (Potter).”
▪ Hall of Fame tickets are available at BroncoSports.com/tickets and are $100 apiece. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 13 on the Stueckle Sky Center’s fourth floor. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Boise State spring game
The football team’s spring game will be held at 3:30 p.m. April 14 at Albertsons Stadium. Tickets are $10, all general admission, and can be purchased at the athletics ticket office that day, or at BroncoSports.com/tickets.
Free parking is available across campus, with the exception of the West Stadium Lot, which will be reserved for Stueckle Sky Center guests. The Sky Center will open at 1:30 p.m., and the main stadium gates (A, D, N and P) will open at 2:15 p.m. Also, 2018 schedule posters will be available for the first 5,000 fans.
Following the game, access to the Blue will be available to all attendees.
Prior to the game, the 2018 Hall of Fame class will be recognized. Boise State will hold its annual gear sale at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame, from noon to 2 p.m. for BAA members, and to the general public starting at 2 p.m. Fans also may tailgate at DeChevrieux Field and check out 2018 season tailgating options, too.
