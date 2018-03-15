Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, right, pushes off San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Denzel Perryman during a game Dec. 4, 2016, in San Diego.
Boise State Football

Ex-Boise State running back Doug Martin finds new NFL home near hometown

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

March 15, 2018 01:15 PM

Doug Martin will have a little bit of a homecoming when he joins his new NFL team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Martin has agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders. Martin grew up in nearby Stockton, Calif.

Martin was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month after spending his first six NFL seasons with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2012. He rushed for 4,633 yards and had 26 rushing touchdowns, which rank fourth and third in Bucs history, respectively.

Last week, Rapoport said Martin impressed in a meeting with Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Oakland’s top rusher last season, Marshawn Lynch, is pondering retirement, so Martin potentially could be in line for a starting job again or be teamed up with Beast Mode before the team’s planned move to Las Vegas in 2019.

