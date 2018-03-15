Ex-Boise State running back Doug Martin finds new NFL home near hometown

Doug Martin will have a little bit of a homecoming when he joins his new NFL team.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Martin has agreed to terms with the Oakland Raiders. Martin grew up in nearby Stockton, Calif.
The #Raiders have agreed to terms with former #Bucs RB Doug Martin, source said. Jon Gruden locks in running back depth and Martin gets a second chance.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2018
Martin was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month after spending his first six NFL seasons with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2012. He rushed for 4,633 yards and had 26 rushing touchdowns, which rank fourth and third in Bucs history, respectively.
Last week, Rapoport said Martin impressed in a meeting with Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Oakland’s top rusher last season, Marshawn Lynch, is pondering retirement, so Martin potentially could be in line for a starting job again or be teamed up with Beast Mode before the team’s planned move to Las Vegas in 2019.
