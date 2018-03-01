Boise State’s 2018 football schedule is set — check it out here

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:07 Cedrick Wilson highlights from 2017 Boise State football season Pause 0:43 Leighton Vander Esch highlights from Boise State's 2017 season 1:00 Boise State football doesn't pull any punches with new training program 3:20 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on the Broncos’ three new additions 8:19 Watch highlights of Boise State TE recruit Tyneil Hopper, one of nation's best 3:50 New Boise State defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a 8:43 Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 12:22 QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 5:22 QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Check out some of the top plays and postgame scenes from Boise State’s 17-14 win over Fresno State in the 2017 Mountain West championship game. (Video Courtesy of Mountain West) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

