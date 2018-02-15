More Videos

Boise State Football

Boise State hires cornerbacks coach with ties to NFL’s Colts, ‘Bachelorette’

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

February 15, 2018 04:26 PM

Boise State found its new cornerbacks coach thanks to an old connection.

The Broncos announced Thursday they have hired Jeff Popovich (no relation to the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg), who spent the last two seasons working for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts’ head coach was Chuck Pagano, a Boise State assistant in 1987 and 1988 who spent offseasons in Boise and is linebacker Will Heffner’s uncle.

“Jeff is someone that brings with him a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “He understands what this program is about, both our culture and our tradition, and he is excited to be part of it. We are thrilled to have him join our family.”

Popovich was the assistant to the head coach in 2016 in Indianapolis and spent last season in a defensive quality control role. He was the cornerbacks coach at UTSA from 2013 to 2015 and spent 2007-12 at Florida International, where he coached defensive backs and was special teams coordinator his last season.

He played collegiately at Miami (Fla.) and spent 2000 and 2001 playing in the NFL for the Buccaneers and Falcons. He appeared on the first season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and also modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch. An Arizona native, Popovich graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering in 2000 and is married with two daughters.

“Boise State is a program of tradition and success,” Popovich said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the culture Coach Harsin has created, developing athletes both on the field and, more importantly, off the field as young men. My family and I are honored to be Broncos and I can’t wait to get my feet on the blue turf.”

Popovich replaces Ashley Ambrose, who left in January for Colorado.

