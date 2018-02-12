Boise State seeks pay raises, bonuses for all football assistant coaches

The Idaho State Board of Education will meet Wednesday and Thursday at Boise State with one topic of discussion set to be about the Broncos’ football assistant coaches.
According to the State Board’s agenda, Boise State is seeking slight pay raises for seven of its assistant coaches, which need board approval when compensation will be more than $200,000.
Here is a look at the deals for all seven plus a new assistant:
Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos: $335,000 annually, plus a one-time $20,000 bonus. Avalos signed a two-year contract last April, and this proposed deal does not include an extension, so his contract ends after the 2018 season. He was set to make $315,000 in 2018.
Offensive coordinator Zak Hill: $300,000 annually plus a one-time $20,000 bonus. Hill, along with Avalos, signed a two-year deal last year, but this includes an extension through the 2019 season. He was set to make $285,000 in 2018.
Special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Kent Riddle: $290,000 annually plus a one-time $10,000 bonus. Riddle had signed a two-year deal before the 2016 season, so this is a new two-year deal taking him through 2019. He made $275,000 in 2017.
Defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a: $225,000 for 2018. Hired in January, he still will get some additional pay from Oregon State, which let go of its staff after the 2017 season. The Oregonian reported Oregon State will owe coaches what was due minus what the new school will pay, and Kauha’aha’a was on a two-year deal that paid $290,000. Oregon State will owe him $65,000.
Offensive line coach Brad Bedell: $250,000 for 2018 plus a one-time $10,000 bonus. A first-year assistant with the Broncos in 2017, Bedell made $225,000.
Safeties coach Gabe Franklin: $210,000 for 2018 plus a one-time $10,000 bonus. He made $195,000 in 2017.
Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau: $210,000 for 2018 plus a one-time $10,000 bonus. He made $185,000 in 2017.
Running backs coach Lee Marks is slated to make $155,000, along with the $10,000 bonus, but won’t need State Board approval since he is below the $200,000 threshold. The team promoted graduate assistant Spencer Danielson to a full-time assistant, coaching the STUDs (defensive end/outside linebacker), but his salary information was not noted.
Boise State spent $2.085 million on its assistants last season, most in the Mountain West. The eight whose salary figures were listed will make $1.975 million combined in 2018 if approved. The NCAA approved a 10th assistant this year, which Boise State used to promote Danielson. The school is also seeking a cornerbacks coach to replace Ashley Ambrose, who left last month for Colorado.
Also of note, all assistants will be eligible for up to a $5,000 bonus based on the team’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), if the score is 970 or higher. They also will receive $10,000 for reaching the Mountain West championship game, another $5,000 for winning it, $5,000 for reaching a bowl game and $5,000 for winning that. If the team reaches a New Year’s Six Bowl, the assistants get 7.5 percent of their annual salary as a bonus.
CONTRACT DETAILS FOR BASEBALL COACH
Boise State plans to field a baseball team in 2020, its first in 40 years. The school hired Gary Van Tol in December to be the Broncos’ head coach, and it is seeking approval for a four-year, five-month deal that runs through the 2022 season.
That deal would pay him $80,000 in annual base salary, but is incentive-heavy, including bonuses for APR performance, wins and for himself or players winning conference individual honors. According to SBOE documents, all Mountain West coaches at public schools (Air Force does not release salary information) make at least $105,000 in base salary.
