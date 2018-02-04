Here’s how former Boise State great Jay Ajayi fared in his first Super Bowl

Former Boise State tailback Jay Ajayi rushed for 57 yards in the Super Bowl on Sunday — helping the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.
Ajayi, who was limited in some practices because of an ankle injury, finished with nine carries and 6.3 yards per carry. LeGarrette Blount led the team with 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown (6.4 ypc) and Corey Clement topped the Eagles with 100 receiving yards and a TD as the team continued to thrive with a stable of running backs.
Ajayi finished the playoffs with 42 carries for 184 yards (4.4 ypc) and six catches for 70 yards.
Ajayi became the seventh former Boise State player to win a Super Bowl in which he played, joining defensive end Markus Koch (Redskins, 1988), defensive tackle Kimo von Oelhoffen (Steelers, 2006), fullback Korey Hall and offensive lineman Daryn Colledge (Packers, 2011), center Matt Paradis (Broncos, 2016) and linebacker Shea McClellin (Patriots, 2017). Koch (Redskins, 1992), safety Jeron Johnson (Seahawks, 2014) and offensive tackle Ryan Clady (Broncos, 2016) missed Super Bowl victories with injuries.
Never miss a local story.
How Ajayi fared
Former Boise State tailback Jay Ajayi rushed for 57 yards in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Ajayi, who was limited in some practices because of an ankle injury, finished with nine carries and 6.3 yards per carry. Ajayi finished the playoffs with 42 carries for 184 yards (4.4 ypc) and six catches for 70 yards.
Ajayi became the seventh former Boise State player to win a Super Bowl in which he played.
Comments