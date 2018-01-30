Boise State football standout gets invite to NFL Scouting Combine

Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he said Tuesday evening.

Vander Esch decided to leave Boise State a year early after a breakout junior season that included Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. The former walk-on from Salmon River High in Riggins will participate in on-field workouts at the combine March 4. He’ll arrive in Indianapolis on March 1 to begin interviews and medical testing and do the bench press March 3.

Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who played in the Senior Bowl, also likely will go to the combine. However, he couldn’t be reached to check on his status.