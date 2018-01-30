More Videos

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Pause
QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees 4:01

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit 7:39

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch 0:12

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch

Boise State football recruit Stefan Cobbs is a touchdown machine 1:19

Boise State football recruit Stefan Cobbs is a touchdown machine

Watch highlights of Coeur d'Alene's Cole Ramseyer, a Boise State recruit 6:23

Watch highlights of Coeur d'Alene's Cole Ramseyer, a Boise State recruit

Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced that he’s leaving school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos backed his decision. Provided by Boise State
Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced that he’s leaving school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos backed his decision. Provided by Boise State

Boise State Football

Boise State football standout gets invite to NFL Scouting Combine

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

January 30, 2018 07:47 PM

Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he said Tuesday evening.

Vander Esch decided to leave Boise State a year early after a breakout junior season that included Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. The former walk-on from Salmon River High in Riggins will participate in on-field workouts at the combine March 4. He’ll arrive in Indianapolis on March 1 to begin interviews and medical testing and do the bench press March 3.

Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who played in the Senior Bowl, also likely will go to the combine. However, he couldn’t be reached to check on his status.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Pause
QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees 4:01

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit 7:39

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch 0:12

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch

Boise State football recruit Stefan Cobbs is a touchdown machine 1:19

Boise State football recruit Stefan Cobbs is a touchdown machine

Watch highlights of Coeur d'Alene's Cole Ramseyer, a Boise State recruit 6:23

Watch highlights of Coeur d'Alene's Cole Ramseyer, a Boise State recruit

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

View More Video