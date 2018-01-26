After bouncing around in foster care, Boise native commits to Boise State football

Scott Matlock knows his life could have turned out a lot differently.
His father died of testicular cancer when Scott was 9 years old. He then unexpectedly lost his mother to heart disease at 13.
With his older brother, Steven Matlock, playing football at Idaho, Scott entered foster care and bounced between three different homes before settling in Wilder.
But the Homedale High senior credits the people around him for keeping him on the right path, which included a verbal commitment Friday to a full-ride scholarship offer from the Boise State football program.
“When everything kind of happened, I didn’t know what my plan was. I easily could have gone down a bad path,” Matlock said. “But I have a very great support system around me, which has helped me through my entire life, and I can’t be more thankful.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Matlock said he committed to the Broncos as a grayshirt for the class of 2018, which means he will join the team on scholarship in January 2019. He played all over the field at Homedale, including every position on the offensive line, tight end, defensive line and middle linebacker. But he said BSU recruited him as a defensive end.
Matlock finished his senior season with 57 tackles and five sacks to earn first-team all-3A Snake River Valley honors at tight end and on the defensive line. He was also a second-team 3A All-Idaho offensive lineman.
The Boise native also had offers from Weber State, Idaho State and Idaho, where his brother started on the offensive line for four years after graduating from Capital High. Matlock earned defensive line MVP honors at a Boise State camp last summer, and he said the pull of his hometown and the school he grew up rooting for was too much to turn down.
“It kind of sounds a little cheesy,” Matlock said, “but it’s really been a dream come true.”
After his mother’s death, Matlock moved to Wilder to start eighth grade. He admits he didn’t know the town existed before moving there. Homedale football coach Matt Holtry said it took Matlock awhile to warm up to the small community. But his foster parents, Mike and Donna Marose, have since adopted him, and Matlock said it’s all worked out for the best.
“To know his past and what he’s had to go through to get to this point, it’s just an awesome opportunity,” Holtry said. “And it couldn’t happen to a better person.”
