More Videos

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Pause
Highlights, locker room celebration from Boise State’s big win 3:56

Highlights, locker room celebration from Boise State’s big win

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas 0:42

Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:17

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 2:16

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Highlights of Homedale High defensive end Scott Matlock, who verbally committed to a scholarship offer as part of Boise State's 2019 recruiting class. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
Highlights of Homedale High defensive end Scott Matlock, who verbally committed to a scholarship offer as part of Boise State's 2019 recruiting class. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

After bouncing around in foster care, Boise native commits to Boise State football

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

January 26, 2018 05:23 PM

Scott Matlock knows his life could have turned out a lot differently.

His father died of testicular cancer when Scott was 9 years old. He then unexpectedly lost his mother to heart disease at 13.

With his older brother, Steven Matlock, playing football at Idaho, Scott entered foster care and bounced between three different homes before settling in Wilder.

But the Homedale High senior credits the people around him for keeping him on the right path, which included a verbal commitment Friday to a full-ride scholarship offer from the Boise State football program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When everything kind of happened, I didn’t know what my plan was. I easily could have gone down a bad path,” Matlock said. “But I have a very great support system around me, which has helped me through my entire life, and I can’t be more thankful.”

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Matlock said he committed to the Broncos as a grayshirt for the class of 2018, which means he will join the team on scholarship in January 2019. He played all over the field at Homedale, including every position on the offensive line, tight end, defensive line and middle linebacker. But he said BSU recruited him as a defensive end.

Matlock finished his senior season with 57 tackles and five sacks to earn first-team all-3A Snake River Valley honors at tight end and on the defensive line. He was also a second-team 3A All-Idaho offensive lineman.

The Boise native also had offers from Weber State, Idaho State and Idaho, where his brother started on the offensive line for four years after graduating from Capital High. Matlock earned defensive line MVP honors at a Boise State camp last summer, and he said the pull of his hometown and the school he grew up rooting for was too much to turn down.

“It kind of sounds a little cheesy,” Matlock said, “but it’s really been a dream come true.”

After his mother’s death, Matlock moved to Wilder to start eighth grade. He admits he didn’t know the town existed before moving there. Homedale football coach Matt Holtry said it took Matlock awhile to warm up to the small community. But his foster parents, Mike and Donna Marose, have since adopted him, and Matlock said it’s all worked out for the best.

“To know his past and what he’s had to go through to get to this point, it’s just an awesome opportunity,” Holtry said. “And it couldn’t happen to a better person.”

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Pause
Highlights, locker room celebration from Boise State’s big win 3:56

Highlights, locker room celebration from Boise State’s big win

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas 0:42

Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:17

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 2:16

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

View More Video