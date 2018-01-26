Boise State star Cedrick Wilson impresses at Senior Bowl. He’s on TV on Saturday.

In all likelihood, former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson will not be quite the NFL Draft prospect that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be.
But the record-breaking Wilson is proving what Bronco fans knew the past two seasons — someone is going to get a playmaker.
Wilson is one of 13 receivers at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and one of seven on the North squad. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Wilson has been consistent during practices this week. The game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, televised on NFL Network.
“My vote for the most-improved prospect of the week goes to Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson,” said Jonah Tuls of NDT Scouting. “If you ask these cornerbacks who the hardest players to guard in off coverage were, I bet Cedrick Wilson would be one of the receivers on that list. ... I think he helped himself a lot this week.”
Cedrick Wilson is smooooooooth pic.twitter.com/ho2g2bSApA— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 25, 2018
Draft analyst Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com told KTIK 93.1 FM that Wilson is a top 20 wide receiver and a likely final-day pick (rounds 4-7). Twenty-one wide receivers were taken in the first four rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier said Wilson should be in the conversation for the receivers who had the best week in Mobile.
This is pretty strong. I would add that Boise State WR, https://t.co/nysb0vuajd— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 26, 2018
One of the quarterbacks on the North team is Wyoming’s Josh Allen, who connected with Wilson on a nice touchdown pass in Thursday’s practice. Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com said Wednesday that Allen had some struggles, but he was impressed with Wilson and Colorado State’s Michael Gallup, who both showed “the body control to gain separation as well as soft hands to pluck outside of their frame.”
Wilson, if he impresses Saturday and into his workouts leading up to April’s draft, likely will go higher in the draft than his father, Cedrick Sr. His dad went in the sixth round (169th overall) to the 49ers in 2001. Wilson even has drawn comparisons to another junior, Ted Ginn Jr., the ninth overall pick in 2007.
Wilson set a Boise State single-season record with 1,511 yards receiving in 2017, capping off his career with 221 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.
“A few weeks ago I equated Wilson’s future role to that of Ted Ginn — crossing routes, underneath receptions and vertical shots,” NBC Sports’ Josh Norris wrote. “Wilson is likely a bit taller, can track the football a bit better (but) might lack those rare quicks.”
Cedrick Wilson might be the best WR here. He can’t stop making plays. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/5fkScOj2Z3— Connor (@connorx147) January 25, 2018
