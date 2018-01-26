Boise State star Cedrick Wilson impresses at Senior Bowl. He’s on TV on Saturday.

More Videos 8:43 Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel Pause 3:56 Highlights, locker room celebration from Boise State’s big win 1:02 Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 12:22 QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 0:38 Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 2:44 Buy a piece of Boise history — the Phillips house is for sale 2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out some of the top plays and postgame scenes from Boise State’s 17-14 win over Fresno State in the 2017 Mountain West championship game. (Video Courtesy of Mountain West) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Check out some of the top plays and postgame scenes from Boise State’s 17-14 win over Fresno State in the 2017 Mountain West championship game. (Video Courtesy of Mountain West) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com