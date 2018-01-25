More Videos

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 1:02

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore

Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 7:13

Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves'

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:17

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Boise State’s 3-point barrage 1:02

Boise State’s 3-point barrage

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets 3:00

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets

Highlights of high school quarterback Riley Smith's senior season at Bartram Trail. He's a target of Boise State. (Video courtesy of Bartram Trail High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Highlights of high school quarterback Riley Smith's senior season at Bartram Trail. He's a target of Boise State. (Video courtesy of Bartram Trail High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Boise State football has filled a big need. See the Broncos’ new quarterback commit

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 25, 2018 06:31 AM

It was a long, strange trip to get to this point, but the Boise State football team has addressed the glaring need of its 2018 recruiting class.

The Broncos received a verbal commitment Thursday morning from Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.) quarterback Riley Smith. He can sign Feb. 7.

Splitting time throughout high school with Auburn signee Joey Gatewood, Smith threw for 1,495 yards (63.9 completion percentage) with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions as a senior. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith also ran for 633 yards.







Boise State had planned to sign a high school quarterback in December’s early signing period but lost longtime commitment Zach Wilson a week before the period began. That kicked off a search to find an underrated gem, and the focus landed on Smith and Arizona quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy visited Boise State the weekend of Jan. 12-14, and Smith came the following weekend. Purdy has picked up offers from Alabama and Illinois since, with Smith reporting one from Pittsburgh on Wednesday. With Purdy visiting UCF and Alabama this week, the Broncos put the full-court press on Smith, as coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Zak Hill went to his home in Florida on Wednesday night.

Rice, Western Kentucky, Tulane and Ivy League schools also offered Smith, who picked up his Boise State offer Jan. 4.

Smith will try to buck the trend of late-addition quarterbacks for Boise State. The last two who committed in January, Alex Ogle and Jake Constantine, transferred after one and two seasons, respectively.

The Broncos also added junior college quarterback Jaylon Henderson in the December signing period, and he is already on campus. Smith will join Henderson, redshirt freshman Chase Cord and senior Brett Rypien as the Broncos’ scholarship quarterbacks in fall camp.

