Boise State football has filled a big need. See the Broncos’ new quarterback commit

It was a long, strange trip to get to this point, but the Boise State football team has addressed the glaring need of its 2018 recruiting class.
The Broncos received a verbal commitment Thursday morning from Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.) quarterback Riley Smith. He can sign Feb. 7.
God is Good #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/fZdhyNHLIS— Riley Smith (@rileysmith_9) January 25, 2018
Splitting time throughout high school with Auburn signee Joey Gatewood, Smith threw for 1,495 yards (63.9 completion percentage) with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions as a senior. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith also ran for 633 yards.
Never miss a local story.
Boise State had planned to sign a high school quarterback in December’s early signing period but lost longtime commitment Zach Wilson a week before the period began. That kicked off a search to find an underrated gem, and the focus landed on Smith and Arizona quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy visited Boise State the weekend of Jan. 12-14, and Smith came the following weekend. Purdy has picked up offers from Alabama and Illinois since, with Smith reporting one from Pittsburgh on Wednesday. With Purdy visiting UCF and Alabama this week, the Broncos put the full-court press on Smith, as coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Zak Hill went to his home in Florida on Wednesday night.
Rice, Western Kentucky, Tulane and Ivy League schools also offered Smith, who picked up his Boise State offer Jan. 4.
Smith will try to buck the trend of late-addition quarterbacks for Boise State. The last two who committed in January, Alex Ogle and Jake Constantine, transferred after one and two seasons, respectively.
The Broncos also added junior college quarterback Jaylon Henderson in the December signing period, and he is already on campus. Smith will join Henderson, redshirt freshman Chase Cord and senior Brett Rypien as the Broncos’ scholarship quarterbacks in fall camp.
Comments