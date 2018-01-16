Alabama targets quarterback prospect who just visited Boise State

More Videos 5:22 QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights Pause 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder 0:41 Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert 5:26 Secretary Zinke talks about the future for the US Department of Interior 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:06 Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights QB Brock Purdy of Perry High in Arizona had a spectacular senior season. He has visited Boise State but also holds an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Perry High) QB Brock Purdy of Perry High in Arizona had a spectacular senior season. He has visited Boise State but also holds an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Perry High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

