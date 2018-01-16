Alabama targets quarterback prospect who just visited Boise State

Being patient has absolutely paid dividends for Brock Purdy.
A quarterback from Perry High in Gilbert, Arizona, Purdy put up a huge senior season, but his recruiting did not take off, so he opted to wait to sign until February instead of the early December period.
Purdy got an offer from Boise State late last month and made the Broncos his first official visit this past weekend. He held a walk-on offer from Alabama, but on the heels of his visit to Boise, he got a full-ride offer from the national champion Crimson Tide.
Grateful to have received a full ride offer to the University of Alabama!! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ZO0m9pZqKR— Brock Purdy (@brockpurdy13) January 17, 2018
Purdy led Arizona’s big-school classification with 4,405 yards passing (completing 65.1 percent) with 57 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,017 yards and nine more scores. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, his size isn’t ideal, which kept his recruiting tepid. Purdy’s father played for the Boise Hawks in 1991 and 1993.
SB Nation reported Purdy, who had an offer from UCF, will not visit the Knights this coming weekend as initially planned, but instead will check out Iowa State, with Alabama the following week.
QB Brock Purdy tells me he will not visit UCF this weekend as previously scheduled. Instead, he will take a trip to Iowa State this weekend, with a visit to Alabama the following weekend.— Mike Wittmann (@Mike_SBN) January 17, 2018
The Broncos did not sign a high school quarterback in December but hope to Feb. 7. They have a potential candidate in Riley Smith, of Jacksonville, Florida, who will visit this weekend. He checked out Rice last weekend. An assistant coach at Smith’s high school tweeted Tuesday that offensive coordinator Zak Hill visited.
