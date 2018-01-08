Boise State football’s Curtis Weaver named freshman All-American

Even without a full-time role, Boise State redshirt freshman Curtis Weaver put up a huge season and earned some much-deserved national attention.
On Monday, Weaver was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America Team. He also appeared on USA Today’s freshman team in December.
Weaver, a STUD end for the Broncos, led the team with 11 sacks and had an interception, plus ran a fumble back for a touchdown. His sack total was sixth-most in school history and second-most since 1989. A 6-foot-3, 252-pound linebacker/end hybrid, he arrived on campus in the summer of 2016 weighing 287 pounds.
He started twice, as sophomore Sam Whitney and junior Jabril Frazier earned a bulk of the playing time at the position, with Weaver thriving in passing situations.
Never miss a local story.
Last month, Weaver became the first freshman to ever earn first-team All-Mountain West honors on defense in the conference’s 19-season history. He is the fourth Boise State player (Sam Ukwuachu, Matt Miller, Kellen Moore) to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors.
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
Comments