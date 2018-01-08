Boise State STUD end Curtis Weaver gets the crowd going during the Mountain West football championship Dec. 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State STUD end Curtis Weaver gets the crowd going during the Mountain West football championship Dec. 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman
Boise State STUD end Curtis Weaver gets the crowd going during the Mountain West football championship Dec. 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Joe Jaszewski/Idaho Statesman

Boise State Football

Boise State football’s Curtis Weaver named freshman All-American

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 08, 2018 06:52 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Even without a full-time role, Boise State redshirt freshman Curtis Weaver put up a huge season and earned some much-deserved national attention.

On Monday, Weaver was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America Team. He also appeared on USA Today’s freshman team in December.

Weaver, a STUD end for the Broncos, led the team with 11 sacks and had an interception, plus ran a fumble back for a touchdown. His sack total was sixth-most in school history and second-most since 1989. A 6-foot-3, 252-pound linebacker/end hybrid, he arrived on campus in the summer of 2016 weighing 287 pounds.

He started twice, as sophomore Sam Whitney and junior Jabril Frazier earned a bulk of the playing time at the position, with Weaver thriving in passing situations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last month, Weaver became the first freshman to ever earn first-team All-Mountain West honors on defense in the conference’s 19-season history. He is the fourth Boise State player (Sam Ukwuachu, Matt Miller, Kellen Moore) to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors.

Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

    Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced that he’s leaving school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos backed his decision.

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'
Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees
Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch 0:12

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch

View More Video