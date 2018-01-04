Boise State’s record-breaking wide receiver gets a big postseason invitation

Everyone around Boise already knows about his talents, and pretty soon, NFL draftniks will be taking notice of Cedrick Wilson.
The former Boise State wide receiver accepted an invitation Thursday to the Senior Bowl, which will be held at 12:30 p.m. MT Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama. It will be televised on NFL Network.
Wilson set a single-season school record with 1,511 yards receiving in 2017, including a Boise State bowl-record 221 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. His 2,640 career yards are No. 7 in school history despite playing just two seasons, arriving in January 2016 from junior college.
Eleven former Boise State players have appeared in the Senior Bowl, most recently safety Darian Thompson following the 2015 season. Wilson had previously accepted an invitation to the East/West Shrine Game, but is not expected to attend with the Senior Bowl invite in hand.
Another Shrine Game WR, Boise State’s Cedrick Wilson. Ted Ginn-like game. Crossing routes and vertical shots. He tracks the ball well on all of these. #NorrisNotes pic.twitter.com/RXJYJWmvo4— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 3, 2018
