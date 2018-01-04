Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson scores a first-half touchdown against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, 2017.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson scores a first-half touchdown against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, 2017. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson scores a first-half touchdown against Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, 2017. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Boise State’s record-breaking wide receiver gets a big postseason invitation

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 03:07 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Everyone around Boise already knows about his talents, and pretty soon, NFL draftniks will be taking notice of Cedrick Wilson.

The former Boise State wide receiver accepted an invitation Thursday to the Senior Bowl, which will be held at 12:30 p.m. MT Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama. It will be televised on NFL Network.

Wilson set a single-season school record with 1,511 yards receiving in 2017, including a Boise State bowl-record 221 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. His 2,640 career yards are No. 7 in school history despite playing just two seasons, arriving in January 2016 from junior college.

Eleven former Boise State players have appeared in the Senior Bowl, most recently safety Darian Thompson following the 2015 season. Wilson had previously accepted an invitation to the East/West Shrine Game, but is not expected to attend with the Senior Bowl invite in hand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

    Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced that he’s leaving school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin said the Broncos backed his decision.

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'
Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees
Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch 0:12

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch

View More Video