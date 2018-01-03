By UCF’s logic, Boise State football should have at least one more national championship

They went undefeated, they beat a big-name school in a bigtime bowl. They had no shot at the national title.
Sound familiar?
Well, on Wednesday, Central Florida athletic director Danny White decided to do something a little out of the box, and probably a little silly, but the point behind it is valid.
White said the Knights, who went 13-0 and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, will put up a national championship banner. Of course, they did not reach the four team College Football Playoff ... .
“I don't think our kids should be penalized because we weren't respected by the College Football Playoff committee, nor should our program be penalized because we weren't around 20 or 30 years ago when people were claiming national championships left and right,” White told ESPN.
So, it begs the question: should Boise State have a claim to at least one other national championship? The Broncos won it all in 1980 (Division I-AA) and 1958 (NJCAA).
Boise State went undefeated in 2006 and 2009, but the Broncos did not get a shot to win the national title when they won those Fiesta Bowls. White noted that his team was the only one that went undefeated, which was the case for Boise State in 2006. In 2009, Alabama also was perfect.
Former Boise State linebacker Aaron Tevis had a humorous response that he had not received his 2009 championship ring.
2009 National Champion here. I'm still waiting for our ring... https://t.co/O6jw260RSH— Aaron Tevis (@AaronTevis) January 3, 2018
Part of UCF’s claim, and the most flimsy at that, is they beat Auburn, which beat Alabama and Georgia this year. Auburn also lost once to Georgia, too, and two other games.
Give White credit for going all in on the wackiness, as he will gives bonuses to coaches for what they would get if they had hypothetically made the CFP and won it all.
Though there are reasons to laugh, and to remind the Knights that Boise State has been in this position twice before, but it has people talking, and he’s making a point that Group of Five teams are actually pretty good — good enough to at least get a sniff at a title shot.
