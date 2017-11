13:09 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance Pause

0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State

2:47 Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble

2:12 The 'Jay Train' explained

3:03 Boise State kicker Joel Velazquez discusses his onside kick at Colorado State

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

1:05 Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

1:32 How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise

0:19 What does six months' worth of citywide composting look like? See Boise's from above