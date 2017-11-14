Check out Ajayi’s new Jay Train shoes; what did Scandrick tell his coach?

Jay Ajayi was the first NFL player to have his own Twitter emoji. Now the former Boise State running back is getting a custom pair of adidas.
Ajayi will debut his new kicks for the Philaelphia Eagles’ Week 11 NFC East battle against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
The adizero cleats have a base of metallic silver and are covered in Ajayi’s “Jay Train” Twitter emoji with a dark green adidas logo.
.@JayTrain23 is the first NFL player to have a custom emoji on Twitter, so Adidas put it all over his Adizero cleats this week. #JayTrain pic.twitter.com/sTdG4VO8dR— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) November 12, 2017
The Miami Dolphins traded Ajayi to Philadelphia on Oct. 31, and he ran for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown in his Eagles debut. Philadelphia had a bye in Week 10.
At 8-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL.
Scandrick explains talk with coach
Late in the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-7 loss to Atlanta on Sunday, the television broadcast turned to cornerback Orlando Scandrick and head coach Jason Garrett having a conversation on the sideline.
While there were many assumptions about the tone and nature of that conversation on Twitter, Scandrick, a former Boise State Bronco, put those rumors to rest.
“Me and Coach Garrett was not going at it. Me and Coach Garrett was having a passionate conversation, and he just listened, and I told him that we need to finish games,” Scandrick told the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t care if we’re up 20 or down 20. I think if you’re healthy and the way we compete around here and the way we preach about competing, we need to do that from Play 1 to Play 60, however many we played. That’s just what I was expressing to him.”
ESPN.com reported that Scandrick went on to say: “I felt like me and Coach Garrett have that type of relationship that I can go speak to him. Whether the cameras are on or not, it is what it is. He knows I’m not disrespectful to him. I’ve got the utmost respect for him.”
Averill joins Bears
The Chicago Bears added former Boise State center Travis Averill to their practice squad Monday, according to 247sports.com. The undrafted free agent played in four preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons but has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.
