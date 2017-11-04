Your eyes weren’t fooling you — QBs Rypien, Cozart catch passes for Boise State

More Videos

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue 0:28

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue

Pause
Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game 1:27

Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game

Boise State tight end Jake Roh lines up at QB, and scores 0:48

Boise State tight end Jake Roh lines up at QB, and scores

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:10

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 2:42

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

For Idaho couple caught in Medicaid gap, life is about just ‘hanging on’ 2:41

For Idaho couple caught in Medicaid gap, life is about just ‘hanging on’

  • Boise State players "having a good time" after Nevada win

    The Broncos' Brett Rypien, DeAndre Pierce, Kekoa Nawahine and Jake Roh discuss the Broncos' 41-14 win over Nevada on Nov. 4, 2017. Courtesy Boise State Athletics.

The Broncos' Brett Rypien, DeAndre Pierce, Kekoa Nawahine and Jake Roh discuss the Broncos' 41-14 win over Nevada on Nov. 4, 2017. Courtesy Boise State Athletics. Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com
The Broncos' Brett Rypien, DeAndre Pierce, Kekoa Nawahine and Jake Roh discuss the Broncos' 41-14 win over Nevada on Nov. 4, 2017. Courtesy Boise State Athletics. Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Your eyes weren’t fooling you — QBs Rypien, Cozart catch passes for Boise State

By Dave Southorn And Rachel Roberts

sports@idahostatesman.com

November 04, 2017 10:45 PM

Of the 25 receptions hauled in by Boise State players in the Broncos’ 41-14 win over Nevada on Saturday night, two in particular caught more than just the Nevada defense off-guard.

The 30,858 fans inside Albertsons Stadium marveled at a bit of the Broncos’ evolving creativity on offense as quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Montell Cozart each caught passes against the Wolf Pack.

After a reverse to Cedrick Wilson in the first quarter, Rypien released down the right sideline and fought off Nevada safety Asauni Rufus for the football.

“That was a heck of a catch. We all went crazy on the sideline. He basically just Mossed him,” Boise State free safety DeAndre Pierce said, referring to the ESPN segment “You Got Mossed,” in which former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss highlights receivers’ leaping catches. “I’m happy for him. He started off struggling this season, but he’s really been picking it up and firing on all cylinders.”

Rypien’s 15-yard reception on second-and-10 from the Nevada 26 helped set up Haden Hoggarth’s 20-yard field goal.

“Some people were telling me it was a Moss, but to me it just kind of felt like I got it on the side and went down,” Rypien said. “I’m going to have to go back and see the replay. It’s probably one of the highlights of my career.”

Cozart’s 31-yard reception in the third quarter was the second-longest of the day. Cozart lateraled to Wilson, then slipped past his right tackle and right up the middle for a wide-open catch.

An old, new look for helmets

The Boise State football team brought back a look familiar to its old rival Nevada for Saturday’s game.

A new-look white helmet (with orange jerseys and white pants) was worn for the game. The script “Broncos” is the same as what the Broncos wore from 1997 to 2001, but they never had that appear on a white helmet. The helmet also featured chrome facemasks.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin called white-orange-white the “creamsicle” look.

“We decided a few weeks ago that we were going to do something different,” Harsin said. “… It was something fun for our guys. I thought it looked good out there. Hopefully people liked it.”

Helmet
Boise State is sporting a new look on its helmets for Saturday’s game against Nevada at Albertsons Stadium.
Courtesy Boise State Athletics

Penalty on coach made up by big play

In the second quarter, junior STUD end Jabril Frazier stopped Nevada running back Kelton Moore for a 1-yard gain on third-and-8.

A very excited Boise State staff member leaped onto the field to celebrate, but bumped an official. That drew a 15-yard penalty. Twice last month, Boise State got sideline warnings called, but no penalties.

“We’ve had some warnings … it was unfortunate, it allowed them a first down,” Harsin said. “That’s on me, having to make sure we do a better job on the sideline.”

The culprit was graduate assistant Spencer Danielson, who coaches the STUDs. Harsin pondered aloud if the refs could work around the action, but said the issue does need to be fixed.

Three plays later, the drive ended when redshirt freshman STUD end Curtis Weaver intercepted Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi.

“We were saved, I guess,” Harsin said.

Quick hits

Nevada coach Jay Norvell said safety Asauni Rufus broke his leg in the third quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart after the injury. A key defender, he has 75 tackles and three forced fumbles on the year. … The announced attendance was 30,858, putting the average Albertsons Stadium attendance at 32,067, on pace for the worst since 2007. … Boise State has now gone 297 minutes and 56 seconds without turning the ball over. … Junior defensive tackle David Moa was out for the matchup against Nevada. He hurt an ankle late in the first half last Saturday at Utah State, but did not play after halftime. Moa led the team with 8.5 sacks last season and has two thus far through eight games. … Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles left the game after getting poked in the eye on the first play and was seen with a patch over the eye after the game. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson left in the second half after crashing to the turf on a leaping catch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue 0:28

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue

Pause
Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game 1:27

Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game

Boise State tight end Jake Roh lines up at QB, and scores 0:48

Boise State tight end Jake Roh lines up at QB, and scores

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:10

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 2:42

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

For Idaho couple caught in Medicaid gap, life is about just ‘hanging on’ 2:41

For Idaho couple caught in Medicaid gap, life is about just ‘hanging on’

  • Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue

    Jackson Bezzant, 8, visits the Boise State sideline at Albertsons Stadium to watch the Broncos play Nevada on Saturday in Boise. Jackson was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare condition that affects the development of bones and facial tissues. Earlier this fall a story about Jackson being bullied at school in his hometown of Ammon went viral after his father, Dan Bezzant, took to Facebook to tell his story.

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the Blue

View More Video