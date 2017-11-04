More Videos

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the blue 0:28

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the blue

Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game 1:27

Bullying victim walks with Broncos to football game

Harsin: 'Nevada's always been a big game' 1:35

Harsin: 'Nevada’s always been a big game'

Harsin explains the Broncos' pregame bivouac 1:20

Harsin explains the Broncos' pregame bivouac

Tailgating, Boise State Style 1:12

Tailgating, Boise State Style

The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win 5:00

The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win

DeMarcus Lawrence's Boise State highlights 1:39

DeMarcus Lawrence's Boise State highlights

Celebrate Mexico's Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:30

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:10

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017

    Jackson Bezzant of Ammon was a Bronco for a Day on Saturday as the Boise State football team played Nevada.

Jackson Bezzant of Ammon was a Bronco for a Day on Saturday as the Boise State football team played Nevada. Courtesy of Boise State
Jackson Bezzant of Ammon was a Bronco for a Day on Saturday as the Boise State football team played Nevada. Courtesy of Boise State

Boise State Football

‘World has changed’ for once-bullied 8-year-old who got to be a Bronco for a Day

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

November 04, 2017 6:11 PM

Jackson Bezzant led Saturday’s Bronco Walk alongside Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin like a boss.

Decked out in Boise State gear from head to toe, the 8-year-old Ammon resident wasn’t fazed by the cheering fans or the size of the football players who followed behind him.

“He is just eating this up. He loves football, and this is just such a privilege to be here,” said Jackson’s mom, Kelley Bezzant. “He is just having the time of his life, really. I think it’s one of his best days ever.”

A lot has changed for Jackson since his dad’s painful Facebook post in September.

Jackson has Treacher Collins syndrome, a condition that causes underdeveloped facial bones and tissue. He’s endured relentless teasing and bullying from his peers because of it.

“My heart is in pieces right now...my soul feels like it’s ripping from my chest...” Dan Bezzant wrote. “This beautiful young man — my son, Jackson — has to endure a constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance like I’ve never witnessed. He is called ugly and freak and monster on a daily basis by his peers at school.

“He says he has no friends and everyone hates him. Kids throw rocks at him and push him shouting these horrific words...please, please take a minute and imagine if this were your child.”

After hearing about Dan’s Facebook post, which went viral in September, Boise State invited Jackson to be a Bronco for a Day.

On Saturday before Boise State’s game against Nevada, Jackson and his family received the royal treatment, meeting players and getting in on all the behind-the-scenes game day prep in addition to leading the Bronco Walk.

“(Harsin) just took his time with him, threw the ball with him a little bit and encouraged him,” Kelley said. “I didn’t hear specifics, but he did take a lot of time with Jack, and he really appreciated that.”

During warmups, Jackson tossed the football back and forth with former Boise State quarterback Taylor Tharp, and he was on the sideline when the team took the field.

Kelley says her son won’t forget his experience Saturday with the Broncos, and she hopes Jackson’s story continues to inspire a little more kindness.

“Almost immediately after the post, the day after the post even, we got a million calls and people from all over the world who were embracing Jack,” Kelley said. “Neighbors who are aware of the situation who weren’t before have just embraced and loved Jack, and people from all over the country are sending us love and packages.

“The school situation changed immediately. The weekend after the post he went back to school and he says, ‘Mom, I got to play kickball with the kids and I have 165 friends now.’ His world has changed. He’s not the same kid he was before that post.”

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

    Jackson Bezzant, 8, visits the Boise State sideline at Albertsons Stadium to watch the Broncos play Nevada Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in Boise. Jackson was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare condition that affects the development of bones and facial tissues. Earlier this fall a story about Jackson being bullied at school in his hometown of Ammon went viral after his father, Dan Bezzant, took to FaceBook to tell his story.

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the blue

