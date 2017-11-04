Live: Boise State 31, Nevada 14 (halftime); check out the new-look helmets

Live updates, scoring summary and notes from the Boise State-Nevada football game (note: scoring summary will appear with most recent scores first):
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
BSU — Jake Roh 25 pass from Brett Rypien (Haden Hoggarth kick), 0:31. Key plays: On third-and-13 from the Broncos’ own 22, Rypien hit Roh for 19. A Nevada facemask on the next play put the ball into Wolf Pack territory. Rypien found WR A.J. Richardson for a first down on the next play, and three plays later hit Roh for his seventh TD catch of the year. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:18. Boise State 31, Nevada 14
BSU — Ryan Wolpin 1 run (Haden Hoggarth kick), 5:35. Key plays: Boise State again got the ball in good field position thanks to an interception by STUD end Curtis Weaver. QB Brett Rypien was 4-for-4 on the drive, including a 21-yard pass to Wolpin on a third-and-9 that got the Broncos to the 3-yard line. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:00. Boise State 24, Nevada 14
BSU — Cedrick Wilson 44 pass from Brett Rypien (Haden Hoggarth kick), 11:50. Key plays: Boise State’s Cameron Hartsfield recovered an onside kick attempt to get possession inside Nevada territory. On the second play of the drive, Rypien tossed a deep pass for Wilson, who made a nice adjustment to catch it falling into the end zone. Drive: 2 plays, 46 yards, 0:50. Boise State 17, Nevada 14
NEV — Trevion Armstrong 1 pass from Ty Gangi (Spencer Pettit kick), 12:42. Key plays: On a third-and-1, RB Kelton Moore was seemingly stopped up the middle, but he bounced it outside for 34 yards to the Boise State 2. The drive’s previous third down, a third-and-6, was converted on a 26-yard pass from Gangi to WR Wyatt Demps. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:00. Nevada 14, Boise State 10
First quarter
BSU — Alexander Mattison 13 run (Haden Hoggarth kick), 1:42. Key plays: Safety Kekoa Nawahine set up the drive with an interception and a short return. WR A.J. Richardson dropped a pass on a second down inside the red zone, but on the next play, a third-and-10, QB Brett Rypien hit him for 13 yards to get to the Nevada 13. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 1:11. Boise State 10, Nevada 7
WATCH | The Broncos got the go-ahead score thanks to this Kekoa Nawahine INT. It gives Nawahine a team-high 3 INTs this season! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/aJmEE3XGEq— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 4, 2017
BSU — Haden Hoggarth 20 field goal, 3:58. Key plays: The Broncos did not face a third down until inside the Nevada 5-yard line, but were stopped on a Jake Roh run and kicked on fourth-and-2 from the 3. QB Brett Rypien was 4-of-5 passing for 44 yards and also had a great 15-yard catch on a trick play from WR Cedrick Wilson, leaping to grab away a possible interception. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:42. Nevada 7, Boise State 3
NEV — Kelton Moore 4 run (Spencer Pettit kick), 8:45. Key plays: An impressive drive by the Wolf Pack to start the game included a fourth-and-1 conversion at midfield on a short run by Moore. Wolf Pack QB Ty Gangi was 5-of-6 passing for 35 yards, and he added 15 rushing yards. Moore had five carries for 25 yards. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:15. Nevada 7, Boise State 0
NEWS & NOTES
An old, new look for helmets
The Boise State football team brought back a look familiar to its old rival Nevada for Saturday’s game.
A new-look white helmet (with orange jerseys and white pants) was worn for the game. The script “Broncos” is the same as what the Broncos wore from 1997 to 2001, but they never had that appear on a white helmet. The helmet also features chrome facemasks.
Quick hits
Junior defensive tackle David Moa was out for the matchup against Nevada. He hurt an ankle late in the first half last Saturday at Utah State, but did not play after halftime. Moa led the team with 8.5 sacks last season and has two thus far through eight games.
...
The team hosted Idaho Falls 8-year-old Jackson Bezzant and his family Saturday. Bezzant has a condition that causes facial deformities (Treacher Collins syndrome). His father’s Facebook plea to help stop bullying went viral in September. Bezzant was part of the Bronco Walk, met with coach Bryan Harsin and will watch the game with his family from the stands.
...
