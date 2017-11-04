Live: Boise State 31, Nevada 14 (halftime); check out the new-look helmets

Jackson Bezzant visits the Boise State Broncos on the blue

Jackson Bezzant, 8, visits the Boise State sideline at Albertsons Stadium to watch the Broncos play Nevada Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in Boise. Jackson was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare condition that affects the development of bones and facial tissues. Earlier this fall a story about Jackson being bullied at school in his hometown of Ammon went viral after his father, Dan Bezzant, took to FaceBook to tell his story.