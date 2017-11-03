Boise State vs. Nevada: Who gets the edge, players to watch as Broncos go for five in a row

WHO GETS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball ...
It is not a coincidence the Broncos have won four straight and averaged 168.3 rushing yards per game. That has enabled the offense to find balance and control the ball (no turnovers in the last 237:56). Sophomore Alexander Mattison has 447 yards in that span.
“Alex has really turned it up through the season,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “... He’s developed into a real consistent back for us. (We’re) feeling like we can lean on him in those situations where we know we need to run the football, especially late in the game.”
Nevada, on the other hand, is among the worst rush defenses in the country, ranked 113th (216.6 yards per game). Air Force’s 550 yards inflates the numbers, but the Wolf Pack have allowed 1,022 rushing yards the last three games.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Broncos pass the ball ...
A long-awaited aerial attack showed up last Saturday at Utah State as Brett Rypien and Montell Cozart combined to complete 24 of 34 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns. Seven players caught at least two passes, a variety coach Bryan Harsin said was “necessary.”
Nevada has allowed at least 229 passing yards to every team this season that isn’t Air Force, including four 300-yard games. The Wolf Pack also have only five interceptions to 20 TDs allowed. Their pass efficiency defense (166.62) is 125th in the FBS.
“They’re all over the place ... they give you a lot of different looks up front,” Harsin said. “They’ve got safeties and DBs all over the place. It looks like you’ve got 14 guys on the field. It’s difficult to figure out where your windows are.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Wolf Pack run the ball ...
During the last three games, when Nevada has a win and two losses by a total of five points, the Wolf Pack have rushed for 481 yards, providing some balance to a system normally pass-heavy. Boise State’s athletic defense will be tested as Nevada will look to exploit it by being spread out.
“Every running back has a good O-line,” Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva said. “They know what they’re doing, and they have a running back that can put his pads down and shake you at the same time.”
Boise State continues to impress against the run, having entered the week No. 7 in the FBS (102 ypg). Five of the Broncos’ eight opponents have been held under 100 yards. The Broncos’ depth in the front seven has been tested with some injuries, but the group hasn’t slipped.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Wolf Pack pass the ball ...
First-year coach Jay Norvell brought an Air Raid system, built on quick passes akin to Washington State’s. Such a change takes time but has shown signs of progress, with 1,073 yards and 12 TDs the last three weeks. Nevada has attempted 279 passes and allowed only 14 sacks.
During Boise State’s four-game win streak, the Broncos have allowed foes to complete just 49.6 percent of passes with three TDs to four INTs. Boise State has 21 sacks but didn’t have one last week. Teams have completed at least one pass more than 30 yards the last three weeks.
“Looking over Washington State, (we’re) trying to reflect on what we did well and what we didn’t that week,” Maeva said. “We have to make sure we’re in the right zones and make sure our communication is on point, which we struggled with against Washington State.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
Special teams ...
Boise State started off the season with a bang on special teams, and has maintained a high level all year. The Broncos rank No. 4 nationally in kickoff returns (27.4 yards per return) and are one of just eight teams with two or more punt return TDs, while kicker Haden Hoggarth (9-of-10) is No. 9 nationally in field-goal percentage.
Nevada is 55th nationally or worse in kickoff return, punt return, kickoff return defense and punt return defense. The Wolf Pack are 107th in net punting and kicker Spencer Pettit is 5-of-8 on field goals.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Kekaula Kaniho, nickel
Naturally, the true freshman already has a touchdown (a 34-yard fumble return Oct. 14 at San Diego State). Kaniho scored five TDs last season as a senior at Kahuku (Hawaii) High. He made his first start last Saturday at Utah State and has 11 of his 17 tackles during the Broncos’ four-game win streak.
“He’s very intelligent, he’s a competitor,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “... There’s some intangibles in there that allow guys to (play early). He has that, the confidence, the awareness of what’s going on.”
Montell Cozart, quarterback
The senior graduate transfer from Kansas has been everything the Broncos could hope for, providing another weapon complementing junior Brett Rypien. His 275 rushing yards and four touchdowns are No. 2 on the team, and he’s 50-of-76 passing for 649 yards and nine TDs to one interception.
“I just came into it with the mindset of being humble, being patient and you have to be ready for your number to be called,” Cozart said. “I knew when the opportunity came, I was going to be ready for it.”
A.J. Richardson, wide receiver
He did not have a reception in the two games before Saturday at Utah State but quickly made an impact with a 32-yard reception on the first play of the game. The junior finished with four receptions for 65 yards, helping provide some much-needed variety in the passing game.
“One thing about him, he’s going to compete, he’s going to do whatever you need,” junior cornerback Tyler Horton said. “He’ll go on a deep route, he’ll go block. He’s quiet, in his own world, just focused.”
NEVADA
Kelton Moore, running back
After having just two carries for 10 yards last season, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore has 91 carries for 543 yards and two TDs. He has 346 yards and both rushing TDs in the last three games, plus a 57-yard TD pass and seven receptions for 121 yards.
“Big back, gets downhill, runs physical,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “They do a good job with the run game complementing the pass game.”
Austin Paulhus, linebacker
Paulhus wasn’t offered by Nevada until after signing day 2015 out of junior college. The senior is making the most of it. A 6-foot, 230-pound strongside linebacker, Paulhus has a team-high 79 tackles (10 for loss). He has three games with double-digit tackles, including 21 on Oct. 20 against Air Force.
“I believed in myself and thought I deserved a scholarship, so I kept working and kept doing it,” Paulhus told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “This is everything I dreamed of. It’s a huge deal for me.”
Ty Gangi, quarterback
Gangi started the final four games of last season and the first two in 2017. He lost the job for two games, then got it back. Since, the 6-foot-2 junior who started out as a walk-on at Colorado has completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,198 yards and 12 TDs with four INTs.
“Since they transitioned with the quarterbacks to Ty, they’ve done a really good job,” Avalos said. “Since he stepped in there, the offense has been really productive.”
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
BOISE STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 Brett Rypien
6-2
208
Jr.
3 Montell Cozart
6-1
205
Sr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 Alexander Mattison
5-11
214
So.
21 Ryan Wolpin
5-8
195
Sr.
34 Robert Mahone
5-10
211
RFr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
9 Bryan Jefferson
5-11
193
So.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 A.J. Richardson
6-0
209
Jr
6 CT Thomas
5-8
152
Fr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Sean Modster
5-11
196
Jr.
82 Octavius Evans
6-1
195
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Jake Roh
6-3
227
Sr.
87 Alec Dhaenens
6-3
246
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Ezra Cleveland
6-6
296
RFr.
66 Isiah Moore
6-4
275
Jr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 John Molchon
6-5
313
So.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Mason Hampton
6-3
295
Sr.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Eric Quevedo
6-4
304
So.
52 Andrew Tercek
6-1
278
Sr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Archie Lewis
6-3
299
Sr.
78 Andres Preciado
6-6
292
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Durrant Miles
6-5
253
Jr.
93 Chase Hatada OR
6-3
267
So.
45 Kayode Rufai
6-4
254
RFr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
98 Sonatane Lui
6-1
305
So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili
6-2
302
So.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 David Moa
6-3
271
Jr.
90 Daniel Auelua
6-2
298
Sr.
STUD end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Jabril Frazier OR
6-4
243
Jr.
99 Curtis Weaver
6-3
252
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch
6-4
240
Jr.
44 Riley Whimpey
6-1
212
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
58 Tyson Maeva
6-0
214
So.
25 Benton Wickersham
6-2
231
RFr.
Strongside linebacker/nickel
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Gabe Perez
6-4
246
Sr.
28 Kekaula Kaniho
5-10
175
Fr.
Boundary cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tyler Horton
5-11
188
Jr.
15 Jalen Walker
6-0
172
RFr.
Field cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros
5-10
180
So.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 DeAndre Pierce
5-11
174
So.
32 Jordan Happle
5-11
198
RFr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Kekoa Nawahine
6-2
199
So.
37 Cameron Hartsfield
5-10
197
Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
41 Haden Hoggarth
6-0
198
Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez
6-0
228
RFr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Joel Velazquez OR
6-0
228
RFr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Brock Barr
6-3
204
Sr.
50 Nicholai Pitman
5-11
230
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson OR
6-3
188
Sr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams OR
5-9
194
RFr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Troy
W, 24-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Washington State
L, 47-44 (3OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
New Mexico
W, 28-14
Friday, Sept. 22
Virginia
L, 42-23
Friday, Oct. 6
at BYU
W, 24-7
Saturday, Oct. 14
at San Diego State
W, 31-14
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wyoming
W, 24-14
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Utah State
W, 41-14
Saturday, Nov. 4
Nevada
5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Colorado State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Fresno State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
NEVADA
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Ty Gangi
6-2
210
Jr.
13 Cristian Solano
6-1
200
So.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
23 Kelton Moore
5-10
220
So.
5 Jaxson Kincaide
5-8
195
So.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
17 Brendan O’Leary Orange
6-4
210
So.
11 Daiyan Henley
6-1
205
Fr.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 McLane Mannix
5-10
175
Fr.
15 Trevion Armstrong
6-3
220
RFr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
19 Wyatt Demps
6-4
200
Sr.
4 Elijah Cooks
6-4
210
Fr.
Tight end/WR (Y)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Brandon Scott
6-3
225
Jr.
83 Andrew Celis
5-11
195
Jr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
73 Austin Corbett
6-4
305
Sr.
72 Miles Beach
6-4
260
RFr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
65 Clifford Porter OR
6-4
290
So.
62 Anthony Palomares
6-2
295
Jr.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
64 Sean Krepsz
6-5
325
Jr.
66 Thomas Newton
6-1
270
Sr.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 Ziad Damanhoury
6-6
310
Sr.
75 Carl Burton-Hill
6-4
320
RFr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
71 Jake Nelson
6-4
290
So.
76 Nate Brown
6-4
290
RFr.
DEFENSE
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
95 Patrick Choudja
6-4
250
Sr.
93 Jordan Silva
6-4
260
Jr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
96 Hausia Sekona
6-0
290
So.
54 Chris Green
6-1
325
Fr.
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
90 Malik Reed
6-1
250
Jr.
99 Korey Rush
6-0
295
Jr.
Strongside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
50 Austin Paulhus
6-0
230
Sr.
24 Lucas Weber
6-0
230
Jr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 Gabriel Sewell
5-11
235
So.
30 Lawson Hall
6-0
230
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
34 Travis Wilson
6-1
220
Sr.
52 Kyle Adams
5-11
220
So.
Spur
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Jaden Sawyer OR
6-0
200
Sr.
5 Nephi Sewell
5-11
205
Fr.
Bandit
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
2 Asauni Rufus
5-11
190
Jr.
9 Marcus Lucas
5-10
185
RFr.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Vosean Crumbie
6-1
195
Jr.
25 Daniel Brown
5-11
180
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
18 Elijah Moody
5-11
175
Jr.
3 Ahki Muhammad
5-9
175
Jr.
Free safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
5 Dameon Baber
5-10
205
Jr.
9 Marcus Lucas
5-10
185
RFr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
48 Spencer Pettit
5-9
180
So.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
35 Quinton Conaway
6-0
200
So.
Snapper
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
42 Wes Farnsworth
6-1
230
Jr.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
35 Quinton Conaway
6-0
200
So.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
11 Daiyan Henley
6-1
205
RFr.
33 Blake Wright
5-10
215
Jr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Vosean Crumbie
6-1
195
Jr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Northwestern
L, 31-20
Saturday, Sept. 9
Toledo
L, 37-24
Saturday, Sept. 16
Idaho State
L, 30-28
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Washington State
L, 45-7
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Fresno State
L, 41-21
Saturday, Oct. 7
Hawaii
W, 35-21
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Colorado State
L, 44-42
Friday, Oct. 20
Air Force
L, 45-42
Saturday, Nov. 4
Boise State
8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, Nov. 11
San Jose State
TBA
Saturday, Nov. 18
at San Diego State
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
UNLV
1 p.m.
Comments