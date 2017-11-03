Fans guide to Boise State football game vs. Nevada: Tickets, parking, what to wear, TV info

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE
Boise State at Nevada
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf)
TV: ESPNU (Clay Matvick and Kirk Morrison)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 6-2, 4-0 (beat Utah State 41-14 last week); Nevada 1-7, 1-3 (lost to Air Force 45-42 on Oct. 20)
Series: Boise State leads 28-13 (Boise State won 51-46 in Reno on Oct. 4, 2014, in last meeting)
Vegas line: Boise State by 22
Kickoff weather: Low 40s, partly cloudy
TICKETS
Single-game tickets are $79 in the main stadium, $59 in the curves and south end zone, and $39 in the north end zone (general admission). Discounted tickets are available for juniors and seniors in the main stadium, the curves and the south end zone.
To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.
HOME GAME COLOR SCHEMES
▪ Saturday, Nov. 4, vs. Nevada: Orange in sections 5, 7, 9, 11, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 125, 127, 129, 131, 133, 135 and north end zone; blue in all other sections.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. Air Force: Wear any color.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team.
PARKING
▪ Stadium lots open eight hours before kickoff for Saturday home games and four hours before weekday games. Nonreserved parking spaces for non-BAA members are available in the Lincoln Garage for $85 for the season. Call 208-426-3556 for more. Single-game parking on campus is $10 for non-BAA members at the Plaza East and West Lot and Brady Street Garage.
▪ Free parking is available on Boise State game days at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park and Riverside Park. Vehicles will not be towed from those parks, or from Julia Davis, until 3 a.m. The 10 a.m.-to-10 p.m. drinking ordinance doesn’t apply to Kristin Armstrong or Ann Morrison; that applies only to Julia Davis. More info on parking in the parks.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons, alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, etc., long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, iPads, tablets and laptops.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from Downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 8th & Broad
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ River & 12th (at Payette Brewing)
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back Downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
A bike barn on the corner of Cesar Chavez and Broadway near the chapel is available for fans who would like to pedal to the game.
WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?
Boise State is aiming to improve the in-game experience at Albertsons Stadium.
There will be more pyrotechnics before the game, and fireworks will go off for each Boise State touchdown. In addition to the player who carries The Hammer when the team is introduced, another will carry a “Bleed Blue Flag,” which according to Boise State, is a player who “best represents the ideals of the program on a weekly basis.” The video board also will have more replays, stats and highlight packages.
For the first time there will be an in-stadium DJ each home game, and he will be a former Bronco: Rexx Life Raj, aka former offensive lineman Faraji Wright.
Concessions will be expanded to include local vendors Mad Mac, Mai Thai and Soda Stop, along with Kono Pizza and Famous Dave’s BBQ. Other stands will include hot wings and finger steaks, plus “Hammer Fries,” a new signature dish. Other concession stands will add locations, including Ben & Jerry’s, Sweet Valley Cookies and La Tapatia Street Tacos.
RADIO
The Bronco Radio Network will broadcast on 10 stations in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, with 670 KBOI AM the flagship. On the FM dial, it will broadcast in Boise on 93.1 KTIK FM.
Bob Behler will handle play-by-play duties for a 10th season, with former offensive lineman Pete Cavender providing color for a ninth season. The pregame show begins five hours before each game, and a call-in show will be hosted afterward.
Behler also hosts “Coach Harsin Weekly” with Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on KBOI and KTIK at 7 p.m., primarily on Thursdays, except for Nov. 1 and Nov. 22.
