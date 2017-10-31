‘We’re like a bunch of wild animals’: Former BSU defensive stars turn tide for Cowboys

In one play, the Dallas Cowboys went from potentially trailing by two scores to the cusp of a one-point lead over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, and three former Boise State football players made the game-changing play possible.
Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford blocked Washington kicker Nick Rose’s 36-yard field-goal attempt with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter, and the ball ended up in the hands of cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Scandrick ran first to his right, then switched back to the left and returned the ball 86 yards down the sideline to the Redskins’ 5-yard line. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence made a key block to extend Scandrick’s return.
“(Crawford) did a great job blocking it,” Lawrence told the Dallas Morning News, “and O’s slow a-- did a great job returning it. He took too damn long. I was tired.”
Two runs later, Ezekiel Elliott scored for a 14-13 Dallas lead.
Lawrence, who leads the NFL in sacks with 10.5, praised fellow pass rushers Crawford and David Irving for their dominant play as they combined to sack Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins four times in the 33-19 victory.
“We’re like a bunch of wild animals,” Lawrence told Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News. “You hit a quarterback enough times, they start looking at you like they’re expecting it again.”
The last time a blocked field goal was returned that far was in December 2012 when Seattle’s Richard Sherman returned one 90 yards for a touchdown, according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.
“I saw big guys, so I knew that I could get it back to the line of scrimmage at least, and I knew that I had a chance to be running with all big guys,” Scandrick told the Morning News. “The real credit on that goes to Tyrone. I feel like that play was definitely momentum-swinging.”
The play should be familiar to Boise State fans. Scandrick returned a blocked field goal and a blocked PAT for points for the Broncos in 2005 at Hawaii.
Odhiambo to lose starting spot?
On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks announced they planned to acquire three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with Houston. The trade could mean former Boise State offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo is about to lose his starting spot. Odhiambo has started at left tackle for the Seahawks all season after taking over for George Fant, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.
