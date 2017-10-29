A key reason Boise State has won 4 in a row? Team hasn’t made this gaffe in 237 minutes

The Boise State football team racked up a season-best 533 yards of offense Saturday night, and not once as they marched down the field did the Broncos hand the ball back to Utah State.
It is difficult to put together scoring drives of 67, 73, 75 (twice), 77 and 78 yards, let alone without making a mistake along the way. But Boise State did not turn the ball over once, continuing a run that spans the last 237 minutes, 56 seconds of game time to the first drive Oct. 6 at BYU.
Considering what happened on Boise State’s last trip to Maverik Stadium, when it had eight turnovers — the most in 26 years — the result was all the more impressive.
“We talked about how we had so much difficulty here, we talked about taking care of the football, we talked about this place being a tough place to play,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
The Broncos came into the game tied for 29th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with eight turnovers allowed. They didn’t create one on defense against the Aggies, which adds to how dominant the team effort was.
“It’s interesting because you see such a lopsided score and would think there would be a lot of turnovers, but there weren’t any,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said. “That doesn’t lose the ballgame for you. It gives you a chance to win it.”
ROH HAS CAREER NIGHT
Tight end Jake Roh had a team-leading six touchdowns through seven games, and the senior added two more scores against the Aggies.
Roh hauled in his fifth and sixth touchdown receptions of the season and totaled a career high 87 receiving yards, surpassing the 75-yard night he had as a freshman in 2014, also against Utah State.
"He's a huge weapon. You can put him all over the field," Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien said. "... At different places, he's going to run different routes. Every route he runs is crisp.
"He's very, I'll say he's very sneaky good. That's the best way to describe him."
Roh caught TD passes from both quarterbacks against the Aggies. He connected with Rypien on a 22-yarder with 42 seconds to go in the first half and then caught a 35-yarder from Montell Cozart in the third quarter.
A LESS-FESTIVE STADIUM EXPERIENCE
When Boise State came to Logan two years ago, the Broncos were ranked No. 21, and the home fans were more than ready. That game drew 22,509 fans to Maverik Stadium. On Saturday, the announced attendance was 19,012.
“It was a little bit different atmosphere tonight,” Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien said. “I think a lot of kids were at a Halloween party or something.”
QUICK HITS
Sophomore STUD end Sam Whitney did not play. He traveled but did not suit up. Whitney has started five games, making 21 tackles with a forced fumble. … Junior defensive end Durrant Miles, a Utah native, was the Broncos’ honorary captain, joining the three season-long ones. … Boise State typically buses to Logan, but with a shorter travel schedule than usual, the Broncos were able to fly this trip. … Freshman linebacker Riley Whimpey carried the Hammer. … Boise State's offense broke a nine-game drought in which it had not scored 30 or more points in regulation.
