On the field, ‘he’s absolutely fearless.’ Off it, he found his passion from a scare.

5:03 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin disusses the Broncos' road success this season Pause

1:42 Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce discusses how he got into game design

1:13 Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute

5:25 Navigating the new State Street turn

2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers

1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs