Cowboys add Kellen Moore to practice squad to keep the QB on the roster

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was added to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad Friday, putting him back in place as the team’s No. 3 quarterback.
Moore was cut this week to make room for tight end Blake Jarwin, who was elevated from the practice squad. Moore lost his spot as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback last week, when he was inactive for the first time this season and former No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush entered the game for mop-up duty.
Jarwin was a candidate to be swiped by another team if the Cowboys didn’t promote him, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The Cowboys also cut Moore before the season in a roster shuffle. They re-signed him to the active roster within days.
Moore has lived on the roster bubble for most of his six years in the NFL but has been kept on rosters with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys because of the respect he receivers from coaches for his knowledge of the game.
“I certainly don’t see him as done at all,” owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News.
