Boise State vs. Utah State: Who gets the edge, players to watch as Broncos hit the road

When the Broncos run the ball ...
During Boise State’s three-game win streak, the Broncos have averaged 170 yards rushing — after 117 per game during their 2-2 start. Sophomore running back Alexander Mattison has rushed for at least 91 yards in those three victories.
Utah State is allowing 204 rushing yards per game, and yielded 375 (300 in the first half) last Saturday at UNLV. Opponents have rushed for at least 210 yards five times this season.
“We adjusted well in the UNLV game, but we can’t let that happen again,” Utah State safety Dallin Leavitt said. “Boise State’s offense seemed like it got off to a rough start, but now you can see they’re explosive and give you a lot of looks that make it tough.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Broncos pass the ball ...
The Broncos are in line for their least productive passing season since joining the FBS in 1996 (197.3 yards per game). Boise State is averaging just 158 yards per game in its five wins and does not have a play longer than 50 yards.
Utah State’s experienced defensive backfield should provide a tough test for Boise State’s two-quarterback system. The Aggies are 32nd nationally in pass defense and are tied for ninth with 10 interceptions this season.
“We’ll have to do a great job with our plan on third down with the different fronts, keep them off-balance with some of the protections we’re using, too,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said.
ADVANTAGE: Utah State
When the Aggies run the ball ...
Four Aggies have at least 110 rushing yards, led by senior running back LaJuan Hunt’s 404. Quarterbacks Kent Myers and Jordan Love run the zone read well, which will test the discipline of the Broncos’ ends. USU rushed for 265 yards at UNLV.
Boise State is one of the best in the nation against the run, entering this weekend ranked 10th in the FBS allowing 103.3 yards per game on the ground. The Broncos have allowed 260 yards rushing total the last three games.
“Well, they have good players up front,” Utah State coach Matt Wells said. “... They haven’t been gashed in the run game. It doesn’t matter who they’ve played, they’ve stopped the run. That’s why they’re top-(10) in run defense.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Aggies pass the ball ...
Love, a redshirt freshman, threw for 316 yards at UNLV in his first start, taking advantage of overeager defenders to connect on two long touchdown passes. Six players have at least 11 receptions, led by senior Ron’quavion Tarver’s 29. Dax Raymond’s 326 yards are No. 1.
The Broncos clamped down on Wyoming junior Josh Allen last week and should provide a much tougher task for Love. Boise State is 34th nationally in pass defense efficiency (115.58) and has allowed teams to complete 44 of 91 passes in October.
“They try to get you out of position before the play happens and they try to use that to their advantage,” Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said of the Aggies’ up-tempo style.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
Special teams ...
Both teams have excelled in different areas of special teams in pretty impressive fashion. Boise State is one of six FBS teams to run back at least two punts for touchdowns, while Utah State has blocked four punts. No other team has more than two.
“They have two of the best returners in the league,” Wells said. “This will be a major special teams battle ... I don’t know if it’ll be fun for us trying to defend those two returners, they are really good.”
The Aggies are No. 5 nationally in kick return defense (14.9 yards per return) and have a punt return touchdown of their own, averaging 15.6 yards per return. According to CFBAnalytics.com, Boise State and Utah State are 10th and 11th nationally in average field position.
ADVANTAGE: Push
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker
One of the most productive linebackers in the nation, the Salmon River High graduate has 74 tackles (sixth nationally with 10.6 per game), three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Vander Esch has double-digit tackles in five of the last six games. He had 11 against Wyoming while dealing with strep throat.
“You can see the stat line and all that stuff, that speaks for itself, but he does so much more,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said, praising his ability to lead.
Alexander Mattison, running back
Somehow, the 5-foot-11, 214-pound sophomore is back on track to be the Broncos’ latest 1,000-yard rusher. He has 503 yards this season, 337 coming this month. Against Wyoming, he hurdled a defender on a 22-yard catch. Running confident and a focal point of the offense, he faces a USU defense that’s struggled to stop the run at times.
“Seeing him run over somebody is pretty nice, or jump over somebody like you guys saw, it makes you more excited to block somebody for him,” Boise State center Mason Hampton said.
Curtis Weaver, STUD end
The redshirt freshman has been put onto the field in pass-rushing situations, and has delivered in his role. Weaver leads the Broncos with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He dropped more than 30 pounds since last season after arriving as a 287-pound defensive tackle. He may have some opportunities Saturday, as Utah State has allowed 24 sacks.
“He’s very athletic. He just has a knack for getting to the quarterback,” junior STUD end Jabril Frazier said.
UTAH STATE
Jordan Love, quarterback
The redshirt freshman has pushed senior Kent Myers for playing time and impressed enough to start last Saturday at UNLV. He earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors after he was 19-of-27 passing for 316 yards with two TDs, plus he ran for 42 yards and another score in a 52-28 win.
“He’s an excellent athlete, a great passer, against UNLV he probably threw a 50-yard post on a dime, had three or four deep balls,” Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce said. “We’ve got to do a great job staying with our man.”
Dallin Leavitt, safety
A BYU transfer, Leavitt started eight games last season as a junior, but missed playing Boise State because of a broken ankle. He had 57 tackles and three interceptions last season, and through eight games this season has similar numbers: 49 tackles and three interceptions.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to getting to play them this year,” Leavitt said. “Hopefully they give me some chances to make some plays.”
Jalen Davis, cornerback
One of the best cornerbacks in the West, Davis has five interceptions, tied for No. 1 in the FBS. He’s run three back for touchdowns, one shy of matching the national single-season high. His 11 career interceptions are tied for sixth-best among active players. The senior was a first-team midseason AP All-American.
“He’s a very good player, going through some of the notes from last year, he definitely showed up,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said.
BOISE STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 Brett Rypien
6-2
208
Jr.
3 Montell Cozart
6-1
205
Sr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 Alexander Mattison
5-11
214
So.
21 Ryan Wolpin
5-8
195
Sr.
34 Robert Mahone
5-10
211
RFr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
9 Bryan Jefferson
5-11
193
So.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 A.J. Richardson
6-0
209
Jr
6 CT Thomas
5-8
152
Fr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Sean Modster
5-11
196
Jr.
82 Octavius Evans
6-1
195
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Jake Roh
6-3
227
Sr.
87 Alec Dhaenens
6-3
246
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Ezra Cleveland
6-6
296
RFr.
66 Isiah Moore
6-4
275
Jr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 John Molchon
6-5
313
So.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Mason Hampton
6-3
295
Sr.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Eric Quevedo
6-4
304
So.
52 Andrew Tercek
6-1
278
Sr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Archie Lewis
6-3
299
Sr.
78 Andres Preciado
6-6
292
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Durrant Miles
6-5
253
Jr.
93 Chase Hatada OR
6-3
267
So.
45 Kayode Rufai
6-4
254
RFr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
98 Sonatane Lui
6-1
305
So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili
6-2
302
So.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 David Moa
6-3
271
Jr.
90 Daniel Auelua
6-2
298
Sr.
STUD end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Sam Whitney OR
6-2
231
So.
8 Jabril Frazier OR
6-4
243
Jr.
99 Curtis Weaver
6-3
252
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch
6-4
240
Jr.
44 Riley Whimpey
6-1
212
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
58 Tyson Maeva
6-0
214
So.
25 Benton Wickersham
6-2
231
RFr.
Strongside linebacker/nickel
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Gabe Perez
6-4
246
Sr.
28 Kekaula Kaniho
5-10
175
Fr.
Boundary cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tyler Horton
5-11
188
Jr.
15 Jalen Walker
6-0
172
RFr.
Field cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros
5-10
180
So.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 DeAndre Pierce
5-11
174
So.
32 Jordan Happle
5-11
198
RFr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Kekoa Nawahine
6-2
199
So.
37 Cameron Hartsfield
5-10
197
Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
41 Haden Hoggarth
6-0
198
Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez
6-0
228
RFr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Joel Velazquez OR
6-0
228
RFr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Brock Barr
6-3
204
Sr.
50 Nicholai Pitman
5-11
230
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson OR
6-3
188
Sr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams OR
5-9
194
RFr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Troy
W, 24-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Washington State
L, 47-44 (3OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
New Mexico
W, 28-14
Friday, Sept. 22
Virginia
L, 42-23
Friday, Oct. 6
at BYU
W, 24-7
Saturday, Oct. 14
at San Diego State
W, 31-14
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wyoming
W, 24-14
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Utah State
8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Nevada
5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Colorado State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Fresno State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
UTAH STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
2 Kent Myers OR
6-0
205
Sr.
10 Jordan Love
6-3
215
RFr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 LaJuan Hunt
5-8
195
Sr.
21 Eltoro Allen
5-9
180
Jr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Ron’quavion Tarver
6-3
215
Jr.
17 Zach Van Leeuwen OR
6-0
185
Jr.
88 Braelon Roberts
6-3
200
Sr.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
16 Jordan Nathan
5-9
175
RFr.
25 Gerold Bright
5-9
190
So.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
5 Jaren Colston-Green
6-1
185
Sr.
7 Alex Byers OR
6-2
185
Sr.
81 Savon Scarver
6-0
190
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
87 Dax Raymond
6-5
245
So.
11 Damion Hobbs
6-2
245
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Roman Andrus
6-4
300
Jr.
77 Viliamu McMoore
6-5
305
RFr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
68 Moroni Iniguez
6-2
330
So.
75 Ty Shaw
6-4
300
RFr.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
51 Quin Ficklin
6-2
290
Jr.
69 Jake Templeton
6-2
280
Jr.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
70 Rob Castaneda
6-4
300
Jr.
58 Demytrick Ali’ifua
6-3
310
RFr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
52 Sean Taylor
6-5
305
Jr.
73 Preston Brooksby
6-5
290
Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
19 Ian Togiai
6-2
280
Sr.
55 Adewale Adeoye
6-3
270
Jr.
Nose guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
56 Gasetoto Schuster
6-0
295
Jr.
96 Christopher ‘Unga
6-0
300
So.
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
93 Jacoby Wildman
6-2
265
So.
99 Mohelika Uasike
6-1
300
So.
Outside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
44 Louy Compton
6-3
230
Jr.
49 Derek Larsen
6-3
240
Jr.
Inside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
42 Suli Tamaivena
6-0
230
Jr.
33 Kevin Meitzenheimer
5-11
225
RFr.
Inside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
48 Chase Christiansen
6-1
230
Jr.
40 Ofa Latu
6-1
220
Jr.
Outside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
51 Justus Te’i
6-3
240
So.
24 Dalton Baker
6-4
255
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
13 Jalen Davis
5-10
185
Sr.
6 Cameron Haney
5-11
180
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
36 Ja’Marcus Ingram
6-1
185
RFr.
27 Deante Fortenberry OR
5-11
195
Jr.
8 Wesley Bailey
6-1
200
Sr.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
28 Aaron Wade
6-1
210
Jr.
3 Jontrell Rocquemore
6-1
210
Jr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
2 Dallin Leavitt
5-10
205
Sr.
23 Gaje Ferguson
6-0
205
Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
62 Dominik Eberle
6-2
180
So.
60 Michael Smith
5-10
190
So.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Aaron Dalton
6-4
225
Jr.
92 Zach Lee
5-11
195
So.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
50 Emmitt Odegard
6-1
220
Sr.
57 Brandon Pada
5-10
205
RFr.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
18 DJ Nelson
5-9
200
Jr.
89 Aaron Dalton
6-4
225
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
21 LaJuan Hunt
5-8
195
Sr.
81 Savon Scarver
6-0
190
Fr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
17 Zach Van Leeuwen
6-0
185
Jr.
16 Jordan Nathan
5-9
175
RFr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Friday, Sept. 1
at Wisconsin
L, 59-10
Thursday, Sept. 7
Idaho State
W, 51-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Wake Forest
L 46-10
Saturday, Sept. 23
at San Jose State
W, 61-10
Friday, Sept. 29
BYU
W, 40-24
Saturday, Oct. 7
Colorado State
L, 27-14
Saturday, Oct. 14
Wyoming
L, 28-23
Saturday, Oct. 21
at UNLV
W, 52-28
Saturday, Oct. 28
Boise State
8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 4
at New Mexico
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Hawaii
1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
