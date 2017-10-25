Two D-lines are better than one: Newfound depth fuels Boise State’s dynamic defense

3:54 Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada Pause

1:45 A Globetrotter's trick shots on the blue turf at Boise State

1:39 DeMarcus Lawrence's Boise State highlights

1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

1:05 Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays