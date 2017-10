More Videos 13:39 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State Pause 1:39 DeMarcus Lawrence's Boise State highlights 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:46 International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Globetrotter's trick shots on the blue turf at Boise State Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters shot a promotional video on the blue turf at Boise State. He was promoting the team's Nov. 6 appearance at CenturyLink Arena. (Video courtesy of CenturyLink Arena) Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters shot a promotional video on the blue turf at Boise State. He was promoting the team's Nov. 6 appearance at CenturyLink Arena. (Video courtesy of CenturyLink Arena) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters shot a promotional video on the blue turf at Boise State. He was promoting the team's Nov. 6 appearance at CenturyLink Arena. (Video courtesy of CenturyLink Arena) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com