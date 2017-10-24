More Videos

Check out some highlights from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's career at Boise State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Did Kellen Moore lose his backup job? And is his teammate about to get ‘money, honey’?

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

October 24, 2017 7:44 PM

For the first five games this season, Kellen Moore served as the Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback to starter Dak Prescott.

That streak ended Sunday when Moore was made inactive for the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, undrafted rookie Cooper Rush assumed the backup role behind Prescott. The Cowboys won 40-10, and Rush got in the game with a little more than 6 minutes left. He completed a 2-yard pass to Ryan Switzer and also had two carries for 13 yards.

“It was just too good an opportunity to get Cooper Rush some snaps,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told a Dallas radio station on Tuesday. “He hadn’t had any in a countable NFL game. That was a good place to do it.

“... He’s shown that he’s got real ability under pressure, and you can’t coach that. So that experience just gives him another notch in his belt. I think we have a good situation at our backup quarterback right now.”

Rush’s solid performances in recent practices during a Week 6 bye might have prompted the coaching staff to give him a look, dallascowboys.com reported.

Rush, who played for Central Michigan, completed 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns in the preseason, with no interceptions. He had a 135.9 passer rating, the best of any quarterback in the preseason, according to the Star-Telegram.

Moore’s preseason was less impressive. He was 32 of 59 for 392 yards with one TD and one interception.

But on dallascowboys.com, Moore is still listed at No. 2 on the depth chart and Rush at No. 3.

The Cowboys have not released a game day roster for their matchup at the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

More money headed Lawrence’s way?

Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence recorded another sack against the 49ers, improving his season total to 9.5. He’s only a half-sack behind current NFL leader Calais Campbell of Jacksonville.

If Lawrence is able to keep up his current pace, he would surpass the NFL’s single-season record of 22.5, set by Michael Strahan with the Giants.

Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently weighed in on Lawrence’s breakout season.

“Every time I’m watching the game and see him, I think, ‘Jerry’s going to pay this dude,’ ” Irvin told a Dallas radio station. “Jerry’s got to pay him. He’s about to get some money, honey. I’m talking about some money, honey.”

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

