Wyoming's future NFL QB Josh Allen gets his yards, but not the win

Much-talked-about Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen orchestrated the Cowboys’ upset win over the then-unbeaten Boise State Broncos in Laramie last season.

Allen was about the only effective weapon the Cowboys had this time around, but the NFL prospect couldn’t win the game on his own in a 24-14 loss Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior threw for 131 yards, rushed for 62 and had a hand in both of Wyoming’s touchdowns.

“He’s obviously a tremendous competitor. He’s a very gifted athlete,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “... He’s one of the best football players that we’ve played against.”

Allen’s combined 193 yards accounted for nearly 80 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive output against the Broncos, but he also threw two interceptions.

“They did what we expected them to. They brought four most of the time, and they were able to find their way to me. It’s frustrating,” said Allen, who was sacked four times. “We’ve shown as a line we can play better than that — I can play better than that. I need to get rid of the football faster. I need to put it in more catchable situations for our receivers. You can’t point fingers, it’s a team game. I need to be better for this team.”

Carnivorous dinosaurs? No, they’re STUDs

Boise State’s STUD ends have terrorized opposing backfields all season, and continued Saturday night.

Redshirt freshman Curtis Weaver had a pair of sacks, and junior Jabril Frazier had one. Sophomore Sam Whitney added three tackles. The group has 15 sacks combined this year.

“It’s kind of like a velociraptor, one guy’s coming over here and they’re looking at him, and you’ve got Jabril coming from the other side,” Harsin said.

Boise State men’s basketball plans charity exhibition

Before the team’s public scrimmage Saturday at Bronco Gym, Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice announced the Broncos are planning a charity exhibition game for next week.

Pending NCAA approval, the Broncos will play Portland State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. A charity has not yet been chosen for the game.

“We’re working with the NCAA. You can get an extra exhibition game, so we want to give our guys that opportunity,” Rice said. “We want to be involved and see if we can help raise some money. I think that’s a pretty neat deal that they’re allowing NCAA schools to do that. Hopefully the community can come out and support this and we can raise some money for great causes.”

Senior guard and NBA prospect Chandler Hutchison closed out Saturday’s scrimmage with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. A scout for the Brooklyn Nets attended the intrasquad scrimmage, with assistant coaches running the game as Rice watched from the sidelines.

The scrimmage gave Rice and his staff a chance to tinker with different lineups.

“It’s an exciting time for us. We’ve been practicing for a while, and they’re ready to compete, and I thought they did a nice job of competing,” Rice said. “We don’t have everything polished up, obviously. We’re just starting to get our first unit together and let these guys get their timing right.”

Quick hits

Senior tight end Alec Dhaenens was the rotating captain, joining full-time captains Leighton Vander Esch, Brett Rypien and Cedrick Wilson. … Redshirt freshman cornerback/returner Avery Williams carried the Hammer and junior STUD end Jabril Frazier carried the “Bleed Blue” flag. … NFL scouts representing 11 teams were on hand. ... Wyoming nose tackle Connor Cain was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Head coach Craig Bohl said after the game that Cain broke his ankle.