Live: Boise State 17, Wyoming 14 (fourth quarter)

The Boise State football team has its first shot to pick up a win against a squad that beat the Broncos on Saturday night.
Last season, Wyoming upset Boise State in Laramie after the Broncos came in with an 8-0 record. They kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN2 at Albertsons Stadium.
Both are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play, with Boise State having won two in a row and Wyoming winners of three straight.
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
UW — Josh Allen 1 run (Cooper Rothe kick), 9:15. Key plays: A methodical drive for the Cowboys included two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. On a first-and-10 at the Boise State 42, Allen used an excellent play fake to hit fullback Drew Van Maanen for 30 yards. Allen converted a third-and-1 from the Boise State 3 with a 2-yard plunge. Drive: 13 plays, 68 yards, 5:45. Wyoming 7, Boise State 0
Second quarter
BSU — Haden Hoggarth 23 field goal, 11:18. Key plays: Wyoming was threatening in Boise State territory, but an Allen deep pass for tight end Austin Fort was intercepted by safety DeAndre Pierce, who returned it 46 yards. Montell Cozart hit Jake Roh for 9 yards on a third-and-5 to get inside the Wyoming 30, and a late hit on the next play on an Alexander Mattison run put the Broncos at the 12. Drive: 8 plays, 37 yards, 3:25. Wyoming 7, Boise State 3
Third quarter
BSU — Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 5:16. Key plays: In a drive representative of the methodical approach the Broncos have discovered this season, they converted three third downs and a fourth down on the way to the score. Boise State rotated Cozart and Brett Rypien frequently. Rypien had a 13-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson on a third-and-9 to get to the Wyoming 32, and Cozart got a 4-yard run on a fourth-and-2 from the Wyoming 24 on the way to the score. Drive: 18 plays, 71 yards, 9:44. Boise State 10, Wyoming 7
UW — Austin Fort 20 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 5:16. Key plays: The Cowboys responded from Boise State’s score with a long drive of their own, converting a pair of third downs. The last came on a 15-yard run by Allen on a third-and-4 to get to the Boise State 18. Two plays later, he rolled out and showed off his NFL-potential arm with a TD to Fort in the back of the end zone. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:59. Wyoming 14, Boise State 10
Fourth quarter
BSU — Cozart 4 run (Hoggarth kick), 10:40. Key plays: With the Broncos’ quarterbacks switching off nearly every play, they moved down the field well, primarily on the ground, but a leaping 18-yard pass from Rypien to tight end Jake Roh on second-and-12 from the Wyoming 44 gave a spark. On the touchdown, Rypien threw behind the line of scrimmage to Cozart, who was in motion and dodged tacklers on his way to his second TD run. Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 4:37. Boise State 17, Wyoming 14
NEWS & NOTES
Boise State men’s basketball plans charity exhibition
Before the team’s public scrimmage Saturday at Bronco Gym, Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice announced the Broncos are planning a charity exhibition game for next week.
Pending NCAA approval, the Broncos will play Portland State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. A charity has not yet been chosen for the game.
“We’re working with the NCAA. You can get an extra exhibition game, so we want to give our guys that opportunity,” Rice said. “We want to be involved and see if we can help raise some money. I think that’s a pretty neat deal that they’re allowing NCAA schools to do that. Hopefully the community can come out and support this and we can raise some money for great causes.”
Senior guard and NBA prospect Chandler Hutchison closed out Saturday’s scrimmage with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. A scout for the Brooklyn Nets attended the intrasquad scrimmage, with assistant coaches running the game as Rice watched from the sidelines.
The scrimmage gave Rice and his staff a chance to tinker with different lineups.
“It’s an exciting time for us. We’ve been practicing for a while, and they’re ready to compete, and I thought they did a nice job of competing,” Rice said. “We don’t have everything polished up, obviously. We’re just starting to get our first unit together and let these guys get their timing right.”
Quick hits
Senior tight end Alec Dhaenens was the rotating captain, joining full-time captains Leighton Vander Esch, Brett Rypien and Cedrick Wilson. … Redshirt freshman cornerback/returner Avery Williams carried the Hammer and junior STUD end Jabril Frazier carried the “Bleed Blue” flag.
