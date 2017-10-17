Former Boise State great eligible to return from injury soon

More Videos 3:33 The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State Pause 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 5:18 Boise State tackle Archie Lewis says finding 'rhythm' in offensive line key in turnaround 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 0:31 Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 1:06 Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue 0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com