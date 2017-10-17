Former Boise State great eligible to return from injury soon

More Videos

The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State 3:33

The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State

Pause
Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 6:35

Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU

Boise State tackle Archie Lewis says finding 'rhythm' in offensive line key in turnaround 5:18

Boise State tackle Archie Lewis says finding 'rhythm' in offensive line key in turnaround

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 4:17

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:31

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue 1:06

Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue

Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:44

Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

  • Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back

    Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions.

Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com
Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Football

Former Boise State great eligible to return from injury soon

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

October 17, 2017 3:29 PM

New England Patriots outside linebacker Shea McClellin has been on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury since Sept. 7. But the former Boise State Bronco could be back sooner than expected.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on a conference call Tuesday that McClellin is eligible to return to practice this week.

“That’s a possibility,” Belichick said, according to WEEI.com. “That’s something that we’ll talk about with the medical people before we start work this week and see where we’re at. If he’s ready, then it’s an option. If he’s not ready, then it’s not an option.”

Under a relatively new rule, NFL teams can bring back up to two players from injured reserve over the course of the season.

McClellin, a graduate of Marsing High, played in 14 games for the Patriots last season, including four starts. He finished with 41 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks as the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

Players on IR are required to sit out the first eight games of the season. New England hosts Atlanta in Week 7 (Sunday) and the L.A. Chargers in Week 8. With the Patriots on a bye in Week 9, the earliest McClellin could return to game action is Week 10 at Denver.

McClellin was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears in 2012. He signed a three-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots as a free agent in 2016.

Idaho alum Iupati goes on IR

Arizona Cardinals left guard Mike Iupati, who hasn’t played since Week 1, needs surgery to repair a bone spur in his elbow.

Coach Bruce Arians said Iupati’s bone spur broke off and is cutting a tendon, although he had tried to play through the injury, according to azcardinals.com.

Scandrick honored by high school

During the Dallas Cowboys’ bye week, cornerback Orlando Scandrick stopped by his alma mater of Los Alamitos High in Southern California to help celebrate its 50th homecoming.

Scandrick, who played at Boise State, was honored at halftime after recently donating $15,000 to the school, which the team used to purchase new uniforms and helmets.

“It’s an honor to be back at the place where I got my start,” Scandrick told the Orange County Register. “It’s humbling to know I’ve walked these same halls. I can so remember that feeling of butterflies and nervousness before games.”

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

Idaho connections in NFL

BOISE STATE

RB, Jay Ajayi, No. 23 Miami Dolphins

LB, Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens

DL, Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

DB, Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants

S, George Iloka, No. 43 Cincinnati Bengals

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OL, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB, Doug Martin, No. 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB, Kellen Moore, No. 17 Dallas Cowboys

G/T, Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos

CB, Orlando Scandrick, No. 32 Dallas Cowboys

DB, Jamar Taylor, No. 21 Cleveland Browns

FS, Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants

LB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills

Injured reserve: S, Jeron Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars; LB, Shea McClellin (Marsing High), New England Patriots; DE, Billy Winn, Denver Broncos; S, Chanceller James, San Francisco 49ers

Practice squads: C, Travis Averill, Cleveland Browns; RB, Jeremy McNichols, San Francisco 49ers

IDAHO

OT, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 93 Dallas Cowboys

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 35 Arizona Cardinals

ILB, Korey Toomer, No. 56 Los Angeles Chargers

Injured reserve: G, Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals

IDAHO STATE

TE, Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

C, Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HIGH SCHOOLS

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State 3:33

The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State

Pause
Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 6:35

Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU

Boise State tackle Archie Lewis says finding 'rhythm' in offensive line key in turnaround 5:18

Boise State tackle Archie Lewis says finding 'rhythm' in offensive line key in turnaround

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 4:17

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:31

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue 1:06

Two sides of Pollo Rey in summer 2017: Restaurant and live music venue

Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:44

Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

  • Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'

    Boise State sophomore safety Kekoa Nawahine discusses his strong output this season and facing Wyoming.

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'

View More Video