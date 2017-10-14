Live: Boise State football at No. 19 San Diego State

Boise State, coming off a win last week at BYU, takes on No. 19 San Diego State at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday on CBS Sports Network. The two teams have won four of the last five Mountain West titles, with San Diego State taking the last two.
San Diego State (6-0, 2-0) has won 27 of its last 30 games, and is 2-2 all-time against Boise State. The teams’ last meeting was in 2014 in Boise.
“It’s a big game for sure,” Boise State junior quarterback Brett Rypien said. “You’re playing a top-20 team on the road, somebody that’s been the leader in the conference the past two years. It’s definitely not just another game.”
NEWS & NOTES
Quick hits: Redshirt freshman running back Robert Mahone, who got the start at BYU, did not make the trip with an undisclosed injury. Junior tight end Chase Blakley and senior defensive tackle Daniel Auelua also did not travel. ... Sophomore safety DeAndre Pierce was an honorary captain, joining season-long captains Brett Rypien, Cedrick Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch.
