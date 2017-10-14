Boise State and No. 19 San Diego State kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.
Boise State and No. 19 San Diego State kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. Dave Southorn
Boise State and No. 19 San Diego State kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. Dave Southorn

Boise State Football

Live: Boise State football at No. 19 San Diego State

By Dave Southorn And Rachel Roberts

sports@idahostatesman.com

October 14, 2017 7:04 PM

SAN DIEGO

Boise State, coming off a win last week at BYU, takes on No. 19 San Diego State at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday on CBS Sports Network. The two teams have won four of the last five Mountain West titles, with San Diego State taking the last two.

San Diego State (6-0, 2-0) has won 27 of its last 30 games, and is 2-2 all-time against Boise State. The teams’ last meeting was in 2014 in Boise.

“It’s a big game for sure,” Boise State junior quarterback Brett Rypien said. “You’re playing a top-20 team on the road, somebody that’s been the leader in the conference the past two years. It’s definitely not just another game.”

Live Blog Boise State at San Diego State live
 

...

NEWS & NOTES

Quick hits: Redshirt freshman running back Robert Mahone, who got the start at BYU, did not make the trip with an undisclosed injury. Junior tight end Chase Blakley and senior defensive tackle Daniel Auelua also did not travel. ... Sophomore safety DeAndre Pierce was an honorary captain, joining season-long captains Brett Rypien, Cedrick Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch.

...

Links to our coverage from this week:

Game breakdown: who gets the edge as Broncos meet Aztecs

Senior LB Gabe Perez honors injured teammates with celebration

Now the rest of the nation knows about late-night kickoffs

Boise State football player faces civil suit after alleged attack

These four players turned around their seasons against BYU

Giants promote ex-Boise State cornerback to active roster

‘The atmosphere is definitely different’ for Saturday’s matchup

Boise State redshirt freshman receiver leaves team

He’s a Heisman Trophy contender and Broncos hope to stop him

Fewer ‘critical errors’ were key in Broncos win over BYU

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State LB Gabe Perez on 'great challenge' of facing San Diego State

    Boise State senior linebacker Gabe Perez discusses facing the No. 19 Aztecs and senior running back Rashaad Penny.

Boise State LB Gabe Perez on 'great challenge' of facing San Diego State

Boise State LB Gabe Perez on 'great challenge' of facing San Diego State 1:34

Boise State LB Gabe Perez on 'great challenge' of facing San Diego State
Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:02

Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center
After difficult month, Boise State QB Brett Rypien getting back confidence going into San Diego State game 5:50

After difficult month, Boise State QB Brett Rypien getting back confidence going into San Diego State game

View More Video