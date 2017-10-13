Boise State vs. San Diego State: Who gets the edge, players to watch in matchup of Mountain West favorites

WHO GETS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball ...
Boise State took a step forward last week with a 118-yard showing from sophomore running back Alexander Mattison. Still, the Broncos rank 102nd in the FBS with 125.2 yards rushing per game.
“It was nice getting the run game going, you could definitely tell the physicality was there,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “Moving forward, they know they can do it and there are things to build on.”
The Aztecs are allowing 126 yards per game on the ground, tied for 35th nationally. Other than Stanford, with potential Heisman candidate Bryce Love, no team has averaged more than 3.7 yards per carry against San Diego State.
ADVANTAGE: San Diego State
When the Broncos pass the ball ...
Boise State bounced back a bit against BYU after the Virginia loss, when the Broncos dropped nine passes, according to coach Bryan Harsin. The 142 yards were very San Diego State-like, but efficient. No completion went for more than 25 yards, something quarterback Brett Rypien hopes to remedy.
“We only had seven explosive plays that game,” Rypien said. “We definitely want to take a step forward this week moving the ball down the field a little bit more.”
The Aztecs are one of the best against the pass, ranking 22nd nationally (184.7 yards per game). But they have not played many teams as capable as the Broncos of putting the ball in the air. Still, their eight interceptions and 17 sacks are a product of an aggressive system.
ADVANTAGE: Push
When the Aztecs run the ball ...
San Diego State has one of the best running backs in the nation in senior Rashaad Penny, and 5-foot-7 Juwan Washington provides a change of pace. The pair combine for 220 yards per game on the ground. The Aztecs have rushed for at least 127 yards in each game this season and have won 35 straight when rushing for at least 200 yards.
The Broncos have been stout against the run (18th nationally), not allowing a 100-yard rusher this season and coming off a strong showing at BYU. Boise State has allowed only 12 runs of 10 yards or more. Only Alabama has allowed fewer.
“They always have a tough defense, very disciplined, don’t give up big plays,” Penny said. “If you have that opportunity to make a play, you have to take it. It’s going to be a good matchup.”
ADVANTAGE: San Diego State
When the Aztecs pass the ball ...
Junior quarterback Christian Chapman has been solid but unspectacular for the Aztecs. He knows how to operate the offense and does not make risky throws. He has just one interception this season, but SDSU has allowed 15 sacks, a high number considering the low amount of throws.
Boise State has registered 12 sacks on the season and has kept most passing attacks in check. The six interceptions for the Broncos this season is already just one fewer than they had all of 2016.
“We have to play with great eye control this game,” Boise State cornerback Avery Williams said. “We can’t just be expecting the run every play, we still have to defend the pass. Their receivers will act like they’re blocking and go out for a pass.”
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
Special teams ...
Boise State has made a major turnaround this season, going into Saturday ranked No. 28 by ESPN in special teams efficiency. The Broncos were 116th last season. Williams’ return abilities have been a key part, while the Broncos are No. 30 in net punting, both allowing strong field position. Kicker Haden Hoggarth is 5-of-5 on field goals and has not missed an extra point.
San Diego State has perhaps the best kickoff return unit in the nation, with two returns for touchdowns. Kicker John Baron II is 10-of-12 on field goals. The longest punt return allowed by San Diego State has been an 18-yarder, but the Broncos see an opportunity.
“Watching film on their punt team, I think we have a great chance of making something big happen in this game,” Williams said.
ADVANTAGE: Push
BOISE STATE
Brett Rypien, quarterback
Rypien said the first month of the season was one of his most difficult as a football player, not throwing a touchdown until last week’s win over BYU. He is completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 646 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. In the last three meetings with the Aztecs, Boise State quarterbacks have thrown for 553 yards, four TDs and five interceptions.
“It was probably the toughest time I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rypien said. “... I’ve just been focusing on getting better, what I can control.”
Tyson Maeva, linebacker
A San Diego native, the Broncos’ sophomore starter in the middle said he’ll “have around 250 tickets just for my family alone.” It will be an important game for Maeva, who is tied for third on the team with 32 tackles, including a sack. He’ll be pivotal against the run, something he’s focused on improving lately.
“I need to do a better job handling myself against the O-linemen,” Maeva said. “These last couple games, I’ve had some trouble working off blocks. This is going to be one of my biggest challenges.”
Garrett Larson, center
The sophomore, a Fruitland High graduate, started the first three games of the season at left guard but was moved out of the starting lineup Sept. 22 against Virginia. An injury to center Mason Hampton prompted Larson to move over and play a spot that he had only practiced. Larson performed very well in his first action at center, helping the line to its first sack-free game.
“It was a lot of fun, got to play next to my roomates, they’re a huge reason why we had a good game,” Larson said. “... Familiarizing myself with the spot again, (snapping) I had to relearn.”
SAN DIEGO STATE
Rashaad Penny, running back
The Aztecs had to replace the No. 1 rusher in FBS history in Donnel Pumphrey, obviously no small task. But Penny has stepped in as one of the nation’s best backs. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior is the country’s second-leading rusher, with 993 yards and nine TDs on 143 carries. He also has a pair of receiving touchdowns and a 99-yard kickoff return for a score.
“He seems like he can do it all,” Maeva said. “He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s probably as big as me, if not bigger.”
Christian Chapman, quarterback
The 6-foot, 200-pound junior has completed 80 of 127 passes (63 percent) for 968 yards, with seven touchdowns and just one interception. He’s thrown 110 consecutive passes without being picked off. He also ran for a touchdown last week against UNLV.
“He’s a great game manager,” Williams said. “He’ll hand the ball off, but when they call play action, call a boot, he’ll get that first down. We’ve got to do a great job confusing him, got to do a great job getting pressure back there and locking their guys up in the secondary.”
Kameron Kelly, cornerback
A safety his first three seasons with the Aztecs, Kelly (6-2, 200) has moved to become a potential NFL cornerback this season. He’s proved to be a reliable tackler, with 28 solo stops, best on the team. He also has a pair of sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m the best DB in the country,” Kelly told the San Diego Union-Tribune last month. “But I don’t think any receiver can catch a pass on me. That’s my mindset.”
BOISE STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 Brett Rypien
6-2
208
Jr.
3 Montell Cozart
6-1
205
Sr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 Alexander Mattison OR
5-11
214
So.
21 Ryan Wolpin
5-8
195
Sr.
34 Robert Mahone
5-10
211
RFr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
9 Bryan Jefferson
5-11
193
So.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 A.J. Richardson
6-0
209
Jr
6 CT Thomas
5-8
152
Fr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Sean Modster
5-11
196
Jr.
82 Octavius Evans
6-1
195
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Jake Roh
6-3
227
Sr.
87 Alec Dhaenens
6-3
246
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Ezra Cleveland
6-6
296
RFr.
66 Isiah Moore
6-4
275
Jr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 John Molchon
6-5
313
So.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Mason Hampton
6-3
295
Sr.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Eric Quevedo
6-4
304
So.
52 Andrew Tercek
6-1
278
Sr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Archie Lewis
6-3
299
Sr.
78 Andres Preciado
6-6
292
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Durrant Miles
6-5
253
Jr.
93 Chase Hatada OR
6-3
267
So.
45 Kayode Rufai
6-4
254
RFr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
98 Sonatane Lui
6-1
305
So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili
6-2
302
So.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 David Moa
6-3
271
Jr.
90 Daniel Auelua
6-2
298
Sr.
STUD end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Sam Whitney
6-2
231
So.
8 Jabril Frazier OR
6-4
243
Jr.
99 Curtis Weaver
6-3
252
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch
6-4
240
Jr.
44 Riley Whimpey
6-1
212
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
58 Tyson Maeva
6-0
214
So.
25 Benton Wickersham
6-2
231
RFr.
Strongside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Gabe Perez
6-4
246
Sr.
9 Desmond Williams
5-11
201
RFr.
Boundary cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tyler Horton
5-11
188
Jr.
15 Jalen Walker
6-0
172
RFr.
Field cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros
5-10
180
So.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 DeAndre Pierce
5-11
174
So.
32 Jordan Happle
5-11
198
RFr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Kekoa Nawahine
6-2
199
So.
37 Cameron Hartsfield
5-10
197
Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
41 Haden Hoggarth OR
6-0
198
Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez
6-0
228
RFr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Joel Velazquez OR
6-0
228
RFr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Brock Barr
6-3
204
Sr.
50 Nicholai Pitman
5-11
230
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson OR
6-3
188
Sr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams OR
5-9
194
RFr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Troy
W, 24-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Washington State
L, 47-44 (3OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
New Mexico
W, 28-14
Friday, Sept. 22
Virginia
L, 42-23
Friday, Oct. 6
at BYU
W, 24-7
Saturday, Oct. 14
at San Diego State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wyoming
8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Utah State
8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Nevada
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Colorado State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Fresno State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SAN DIEGO STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Christian Chapman
6-0
200
Jr.
9 Ryan Agnew
6-0
190
So.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
20 Rashaad Penny
5-11
220
Sr.
29 Juwan Washington
5-7
190
So.
Fullback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
15 Nick Bowden
6-3
245
Sr.
34 Isaac Lessard
6-3
240
So.
Wide receiver
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Fred Trevillion
6-2
220
Jr.
8 Quest Truxton OR
6-0
185
Sr.
92 Isiah Macklin
6-5
220
RFr.
Wide receiver
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Mikah Holder
6-0
185
Sr.
93 Tim Wilson OR
6-4
205
RFr.
81 Collin Andrews
6-3
185
RFr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 David Wells
6-5
255
Sr.
82 Parker Houston
6-3
240
So.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Tyler Roemer
6-7
305
RFr.
76 Zachary Thomas
6-5
285
RFr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
79 Daishawn Dixon
6-5
320
So.
56 Dominic Gudino
6-3
300
Fr.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
60 Keith Ismael
6-3
310
RFr.
55 Garrison Young
6-3
295
Jr.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
67 Antonio Rosales
6-4
305
Sr.
62 Nick Gerhard
6-5
300
So.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 Ryan Pope
6-7
315
Jr.
78 Joe Salcedo
6-7
300
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
95 Noble Hall OR
6-3
265
Jr.
41 Dakota Turner
6-3
250
Sr.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
65 Sergio Phillips
6-2
285
Sr.
61 Damon Moore
6-4
260
Jr.
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
68 Myles Cheatum OR
6-2
255
So.
41 Dakota Turner
6-3
250
Sr.
Outside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
39 Ronley Lakalaka
6-0
225
Jr.
44 Kyahva Tezino
6-0
230
So.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Jay Henderson
6-2
230
Sr.
38 Andrew Aleki
6-3
220
Fr.
Outside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
42 Troy Cassidy
6-3
215
So.
57 Ryan Dunn OR
6-3
225
Sr.
52 Tyler Morris
6-3
225
Sr.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
17 Ron Smith
6-0
170
So.
27 Kyree Woods
6-0
185
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
7 Kameron Kelly
6-2
200
Sr.
32 Tayler Hawkins
6-1
200
RFr.
Warrior
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
3 Trey Lomax
5-11
195
Sr.
23 Darren Hall
6-0
170
Fr.
Warrior
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tariq Thompson
6-0
190
Fr.
48 Israel Cabrera
5-10
180
So.
Aztec
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Parker Baldwin
6-2
215
Jr.
37 Dwayne Johnson Jr.
6-2
205
RFr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
29 John Baron II
5-11
190
Jr.
95 Garrett Erickson
6-0
185
Jr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Brandon Heicklen
6-0
180
So.
95 Garrett Erickson
6-0
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
50 Turner Bernard
6-1
210
RFr.
82 Parker Houston
6-3
240
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Mikah Holder
6-0
185
Sr.
9 Ryan Agnew
6-0
190
So.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
20 Rashaad Penny
5-11
220
Sr.
29 Juwan Washington
5-7
190
So.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Quest Truxton
6-0
185
Sr.
29 Juwan Washington
5-7
190
So.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
UC Davis
W, 38-17
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Arizona State
W, 30-20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Stanford
W, 20-17
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Air Force
W, 28-24
Saturday, Sept. 30
Northern Illinois
W, 38-24
Saturday, Oct. 7
at UNLV
W, 41-10
Saturday, Oct. 14
Boise State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Oct. 21
Fresno State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Hawaii
TBA (ESPN Neworks)
Saturday, Nov. 4
at San Jose State
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Nevada
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Friday, Nov. 25
New Mexico
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
