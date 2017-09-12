Broken hand, surgery might not stop ex-Bronco from playing this week in NFL

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick left the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener in the second quarter Sunday after breaking a bone in his left hand.
But the former Boise State star isn’t ruling himself out for Dallas’ game Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
“I feel good honestly,” Scandrick told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.
Scandrick had a plate put in his hand Monday to stabilize a broken third metacarpal, according to ESPN.com.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday he expected Scandrick back for the team’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Scandrick also told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he is day-to-day and plans to return by the Sept. 25 Monday night game against the Cardinals at the latest, if he can’t go against the Broncos.
In 2012, Scandrick suffered a broken left hand on Thanksgiving that required surgery. He missed the final five games of the season.
Cowboys’ Lawrence returns to form
DeMarcus Lawrence, a former Cowboys second-round draft pick out of Boise State, recorded just one sack last season.
In Dallas’ season opener against the Giants, Lawrence sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning twice and was credited with two more QB hits. He finished the game with five total tackles, including three for loss.
“You have to be happy for DeMarcus, his road has not been easy,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today. “When we drafted him, we hoped he could get it together and be what he is now.”
Lawrence served a four-game suspension last season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was also slowed by a back injury.
“I feel like I’m myself and I can rush like I’m supposed to and live up to my abilities,” Lawrence told Dallas News. “Not being healthy the last couple of seasons kind of slowed me down. I feel like I got my speed back.”
Odhiambo, Seattle O-line struggle
Some of the blame for the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers was placed on the offensive line.
According to Seattle Times reporter Jayson Jenks, all five linemen struggled at different times throughout the game.
Former Boise State player Rees Odhiambo got the start at left tackle for the Seahawks in place of injured George Fant.
Seattle was held to 225 yards and three field goals.
Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times graded the Seahawks’ offensive performance as a D-minus.
“The Seahawks’ offense was a mess,” wrote Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post. “They have not cleansed their offensive line woes from a year ago, and if anything their attempts at protecting Wilson and creating holes was worse.”
