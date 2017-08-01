One of Boise State’s all-time great football players retires from NFL after 9 seasons

Ryan Clady — one of the best players ever to suit up for the Boise State football team — announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
Clady, who redshirted in 2004 and was a starting offensive tackle from 2005 to 2007 at Boise State, spent nine seasons in the NFL. He was a first-team All-Pro selection twice and a Pro Bowler four times. He played for the Denver Broncos and, most recently, the New York Jets.
I'm excited about what life holds for me going forward. pic.twitter.com/7D1cglA8eG— Ryan Clady (@RyanClady) August 1, 2017
Clady was an All-American left tackle at Boise State and he provided one of the key blocks on the Broncos’ famous Statue of Liberty play that won the 2007 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. He was selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft (12th overall), and was the first first-round draft pick in BSU history.
“Despite having several teams who are currently interested in signing me, I have made a very difficult decision to retire from my NFL playing career,” Clady posted on Twitter. “... I wanted to see if the beginning of NFL training camps would inspire the passion that I need to perform at the standards that I established for myself during my nine-year NFL career.”
Clady started 106 of his 107 NFL games. He started every game for the first five years of his career before injuries limited him to two games in 2013 and kept him out for the 2015 season. He played nine games last year for the Jets, his first season with that team, and was released in February. He missed 37 of his teams’ last 64 games because of injuries.
A great player for the Broncos for many years--as dominant as there was as an LT in pass pro. Congrats on an outstanding career, Ryan!!! https://t.co/IVY0kyxhZr— John Elway (@johnelway) August 1, 2017
At Boise State, Clady was a first team American Football Coaches Association, Sporting News, CBSsportsline.com and Playboy All-American in 2007. He was named to the second team on the Associated Press, Phil Steele, SI.com and Walter Camp lists.
With Clady’s retirement, that leaves 38 players with Idaho ties currently on NFL rosters, plus three free agents.
