Former Boise State star Jay Ajayi leaves Dolphins practice with a possible concussion

Dolphins running back and former Boise State star Jay Ajayi left practice Monday morning and will be evaluated for a concussion.
USA Today’s Antwan Staley tweeted the news of Ajayi’s possible concussion. Staley told the Idaho Statesman that Ajayi “took a hard hit during practice,” left the practice field and did not return. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Ajayi would undergo concussion tests this afternoon, according to Staley.
RB Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion. #Dolphins— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) July 31, 2017
Ajayi had a breakout 2016 season for the Dolphins, his second year in the NFL after being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns. Ajayi finished the season as the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL and was ranked No. 69 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players.
