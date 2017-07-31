Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi stretches out during NFL football organized team activities in May at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.
Boise State Football

Former Boise State star Jay Ajayi leaves Dolphins practice with a possible concussion

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

July 31, 2017 10:18 AM

Dolphins running back and former Boise State star Jay Ajayi left practice Monday morning and will be evaluated for a concussion.

USA Today’s Antwan Staley tweeted the news of Ajayi’s possible concussion. Staley told the Idaho Statesman that Ajayi “took a hard hit during practice,” left the practice field and did not return. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Ajayi would undergo concussion tests this afternoon, according to Staley.

Ajayi had a breakout 2016 season for the Dolphins, his second year in the NFL after being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns. Ajayi finished the season as the fourth-leading rusher in the NFL and was ranked No. 69 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

