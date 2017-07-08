BSU legend Shea McClellin reflects on Super Bowl win, the NFL, his favorite QB to sack

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:18 Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back Pause 1:11 Boise State superfan Matt Durham shows off his tattoo 0:13 Punters with Idaho, BYU ties get tricky 8:53 Leighton Vander Esch has come a long way since his days as high school quarterback 8:53 Leighton Vander Esch has come a long way from being a high school quarterback 5:10 Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 1:14 Former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano returns home as pro baseball player 1:40 Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon discusses summer camps 7:16 Tour the Bleymaier Football Center - home of Boise State football 1:36 Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi hosts first football camp in Boise Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions. mkatz@idahostatesman.com