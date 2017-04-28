Draft selections have to wait for Boise State and rest of Mountain West

Through 107 picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft over Thursday and Friday, no Boise State Broncos were selected, which is not a big surprise. However, no one else in the Mountain West was picked, either.
Since the first draft in which the Mountain West was represented in 2000, that has only happened in one other year, 2004, when it took until the 152nd pick to have a player selected. Every other Football Bowl Subdivision conference had at least one player picked in the first 47 selections.
Saturday, however, should provide a flurry of activity not just for the conference, but for Boise State. Running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Tanner Vallejo are both projected to go in the final four rounds. The fourth round begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is televised on ESPN and NFL Network.
Other top prospects in the conference include San Diego State offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, SDSU defensive back Damontae Kazee, SDSU linebacker Calvin Munson and Wyoming running back Brian Hill.
According to ESPN, McNichols is the sixth-best running back still on the board, and is the ninth-best outside linebacker remaining. McNichols took one pre-draft visit to New Orleans, but the Saints took Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara in the third round. Vallejo visited Atlanta, which took LSU inside linebacker Duke Riley in the third round, and Carolina, which has not yet drafted a linebacker.
In the last seven drafts, Boise State has had at least one player selected.
Following the conclusion of the draft on Saturday evening, a handful of former Boise State players could sign free-agent deals. Wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck is considered a fringe candidate to be picked and should be a priority signee if he goes undrafted. Offensive lineman Mario Yakoo, safety Chanceller James, defensive end Sam McCaskill and cornerback Jonathan Moxey also could find spots on rosters.
“Hopefully someone gives me a shot, and I’ll be able to prove that I’m good enough to stay on the team,” Sperbeck said after March 30’s pro day.
OTHER IDAHO CONNECTIONS TO WATCH
Former Idaho punter/kicker Austin Rehkow may get his name called Saturday afternoon. He is considered by many the top punter in the draft, but only three were drafted last year, just one in 2015. Vandal fullback/tight end Trent Cowan, tight end/receiver Deon Watson and nose tackle Glen Antoine could be free agent prospects.
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, a Pocatello native, could be a prospect to play on offense or potentially move to the other side of the ball. Though he is 26 and has a history of injury, he’s an excellent athlete that ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash.
SCANDRICK ON THE MOVE?
Orlando Scandrick, a former Boise State defensive back, is reportedly being shopped by the Dallas Cowboys after nine seasons with the team, according to the Dallas Morning News. Dallas drafted Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third.
