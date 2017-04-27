Boise State Football

April 27, 2017 5:27 AM

Idaho in the NFL Draft: What to watch for today

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

The NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with the first round, continues with the second and third rounds at 5 p.m. Friday, and wraps up with rounds 4-7 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

▪  TV: NFL Network all week; also ESPN for the first round, ESPN from 6-7 p.m. and ESPN2 rest of night Friday, and ESPN on Saturday.

▪  Boise State draft chat: Join the Idaho Statesman’s Dave Southorn and Michael Katz for a live Facebook chat at noon Thursday at facebook.com/boisestatesports. They’ll discuss the NFL Draft and the local prospects who might get their names called.

Combine, pro day have helped boost former Boise State LB Tanner Vallejo's stock

Former Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo said he's feeling confident after the combine and March 30's pro day.

Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

 

▪  BSU/Idaho in the Draft: Boise State has had players selected in the last seven drafts and should make it eight straight this year as running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Tanner Vallejo are projected to be selected on the final day. Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck could be a late pick or a priority free agent, while offensive lineman Mario Yakoo, defensive end Sam McCaskill, cornerback Jonathan Moxey and safety Chanceller James could be free-agent additions after the draft. Idaho punter Austin Rehkow could get his name called in the late rounds.

▪  Mountain West in the draft: Top draft candidates include San Diego State offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, SDSU defensive back Damontae Kazee, SDSU linebacker Calvin Munson and Wyoming running back Brian Hill. No prospects are projected to go in the first two rounds. The last time a Mountain West player wasn’t taken in the first two rounds was 2008.

Former Boise State WR Thomas Sperbeck and OL Mario Yakoo after pro day

Former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck and offensive lineman Mario Yakoo discuss their performances at pro day on March 30, 2017.

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

 

Dave Southorn

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

Sports Videos