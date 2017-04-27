Idaho in the NFL Draft: What to watch for today

The NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with the first round, continues with the second and third rounds at 5 p.m. Friday, and wraps up with rounds 4-7 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
▪ TV: NFL Network all week; also ESPN for the first round, ESPN from 6-7 p.m. and ESPN2 rest of night Friday, and ESPN on Saturday.
▪ Boise State draft chat: Join the Idaho Statesman’s Dave Southorn and Michael Katz for a live Facebook chat at noon Thursday at facebook.com/boisestatesports. They’ll discuss the NFL Draft and the local prospects who might get their names called.
▪ BSU/Idaho in the Draft: Boise State has had players selected in the last seven drafts and should make it eight straight this year as running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Tanner Vallejo are projected to be selected on the final day. Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck could be a late pick or a priority free agent, while offensive lineman Mario Yakoo, defensive end Sam McCaskill, cornerback Jonathan Moxey and safety Chanceller James could be free-agent additions after the draft. Idaho punter Austin Rehkow could get his name called in the late rounds.
▪ Mountain West in the draft: Top draft candidates include San Diego State offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, SDSU defensive back Damontae Kazee, SDSU linebacker Calvin Munson and Wyoming running back Brian Hill. No prospects are projected to go in the first two rounds. The last time a Mountain West player wasn’t taken in the first two rounds was 2008.
Dave Southorn
