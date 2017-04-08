There’s no greater joy than football for Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles

It’s rare to find Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles without an ear-to-ear grin across his face. That is particularly true when he’s on a football field.
The junior is energetic on the sidelines, whether it be pumping up the troops or joking with teammates. Football is a joy for Miles rather than a stresser; not even the rainy conditions at Saturday’s spring game could dampen his spirits.
“You’re grinding out here every single day. Sometimes it gets tight. Things get stressful,” Miles said. “But you have to have fun and enjoy it out here.”
