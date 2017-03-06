Dallas Cowboys owner: Kellen Moore may be backup quarterback of the future

While Jerry Jones continues to talk about wanting to keep quarterback Tony Romo, not ruling out the team’s all-time leading passer returning as Dak Prescott’s backup, the reality is the Cowboys understand that is unlikely.
They are already focusing on the plan at quarterback behind Prescott.
There has been talk of them making a play for veteran free agent Josh McCown, but the Cowboys are eyeing Kellen Moore (Boise State) as the backup quarterback. They also could add a young developmental quarterback in the draft or free agency.
A young quarterback could be a long-term backup for Prescott or a future trade piece, per Jones.
There is a reason to not bring in a veteran quarterback because you got Kellen. Kellen is the key here.
Jerry Jones, Dallas owner/president/GM
Comments