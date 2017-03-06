Duane Dlouhy, a former Boise State tight end who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 1981 national championship game, visits with family, friends, and former teammates at Parilla Grill and discusses his stage-four rectal cancer diagnosis.
New Boise State receivers coach Eric Kiesau nearly became the Broncos' offensive coordinator last year, but now is in the fold coaching a position he's thrived with. He also got his start as a full-time coach thanks to Chris Petersen.
Much was made about Boise State having a pair of offensive coordinators and Bryan Harsin calling plays in 2016. Harsin evaluated the situation on Monday but wouldn't commit to how it will look going forward.