NFL schedule could debut with four Boise State players in Hall of Fame game

Dallas backup quarterback Kellen Moore (Boise State) and three other former Broncos could make their 2017 season debuts Aug. 3 on NBC when the Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game in Canton, Ohio.
Moore (injured reserve when the 2016 season ended) and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and cornerback Orlando Scandrick are on the Cowboys roster. Moore is an unrestricted free agent who could re-sign with the team, while Crawford, Lawrence and Scandrick are under contract for the 2017 season.
Moore hasn’t played since breaking a lower leg in training camp last August.
With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, the matchup makes sense.
For the first time, the game will be played on a Thursday night, two days before the induction ceremony.
It will be the sixth appearance in the game for the Cowboys and the fifth for the Cardinals. Dallas beat Miami 24-20 in 2013, while Arizona lost to New Orleans 17-10 in each team’s most recent appearance.
Last year’s game was canceled because the turf was unsuitable, but NFL and Hall of Fame officials have been working since then to bring the field up to standard.
The Idaho Vandals could be represented by two former players in the game: Guard Mike Iupati is on the Cardinals’ roster, and defensive end Benson Mayowa is on the Cowboys’ roster.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
