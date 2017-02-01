Boise State football fends off recruiting competition, locks in class of 19

3:24 Experience life in Africa's Gorongosa National Park Pause

1:06 Video: Boise State soccer inks Bishop Kelly's Chatterton

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests

1:36 Protesting? Call for an appointment with Sen. Jim Risch

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:46 House members react to first week drama

2:55 Welcoming city proclamation a 're-affirmation of who we are,' council, mayor say

1:19 Why, asks Boise's fire chief, can we buy illegal fireworks when we can't use them?