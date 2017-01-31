QB Chase Cord ready to sign with Boise State football, proud to show early leadership

Chase Cord was in the stands when Boise State’s football season ended Dec. 27 with a loss against Baylor.
Two weeks ago, Cord got a message from the Baylor staff to gauge his interest in playing for the Bears.
Too bad for them that Cord, a quarterback from Sunrise Mountain High in Peoria, Ariz., has been committed to Boise State since Memorial Day in May.
“I mean, it’s flattering, but it didn’t mean a whole lot to me, didn’t feel at all like a priority,” Cord said. “I picked Boise State for a reason, and I’m even more excited now than when I committed.”
The day Cord has been waiting for arrives Wednesday when he will officially sign with the Broncos, along with the programs’s other newcomers.
Cord said he’s been hoping to be a part of signing day since his brother, Brennon, signed two years ago with Glendale (Ariz.) Community College. Since then, the younger Cord has played his way into one of the most highly-decorated quarterbacks in Arizona history.
He threw for 9,493 yards and a state-record 137 touchdowns. On 829 pass attempts, he was intercepted 20 times. He also rushed for 2,393 yards and scored 38 touchdowns.
“He’s a once-in-a-coaching-career type of guy, how he plays, what kind of leader he is,” Sunrise Mountain coach Steve Decker said. “They’re getting a steal at Boise State. He knew it was a great fit, he was bleeding blue right away.”
Decker said Cord has strong leadership qualities: He “just points at something and needs it done, guys just follow,” the coach said.
As one of the first commitments of the 2017 class, and the lone high school quarterback, Cord has taken it upon himself to continue that mindset. He used it to earn MVP honors at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 21 in Oakland, Calif., with two days to prepare. He’s been active on social media, aiding in recruiting prospects to Boise State.
“That stuff’s right up my alley,” Cord said. “You get guys from all over, so it’s never too early to start building some chemistry.”
Cord picked Boise State over offers from Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State, Utah and others.
Cord, who plans to run track this spring for Sunrise Mountain, rushed for 1,059 yards as a junior and 154 yards as a senior. He had a torn ACL repaired last January, so his running was kept to a minimum.
“We really tweaked our offense after that. He was in the pocket 90 percent of the time,” Decker said. “I think it wound up being a good thing for him, because he has that ability, but now that he’s healthy, he’s still a dual-threat guy.”
With five new starters on the offensive line, and losing his top three receivers, his completion percentage dipped from 71 to 60 percent last season, and his 38 touchdown passes were 14 fewer than in 2015.
“The stats weren’t as good, but we went 10-2, so it was a really fun year, learning to play a different way, too,” Cord said. “I’m back to full health, so I’m excited to get back to getting out a little, make plays and do damage with my legs.”
Brandon Huffman, the national director of recruiting for Scout.com, said of Cord: “He won’t blow you away with his (throwing) velocity, but he’s one of those guys that checks the boxes. He does have a decent arm downfield, has some spin, and he’s got an ability to run an offense. He’s a very good all-around quarterback ... .”
Cord said once he signs Wednesday, he plans to get in touch with as many of the signees as possible in the months before they all get onto campus. He also hopes to get his hands on a playbook and learn the offense’s terminology.
He at least has the off-field terminology down.
“I’m squeezing out every drop of knowledge I can,’’ Cord said. “I’m attacking the future.’’
SENIOR YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
JUNIOR YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
FOLLOW THE NEWS WEDNESDAY
▪ Stay tuned all day to IdahoStatesman.com for updates from signing day.
▪ Check out bios of the Broncos’ signees, plus notes and quotes from the Boise State staff.
▪ Visit Facebook.com/boisestatesports for links and video from Boise State.
▪ We will begin posting updates at approximately 6 a.m.
▪ The Broncos have five signees on campus, along with another 15 commitments previously confirmed.
▪ Last year, the Broncos lost a commit on signing day and added a few who had not made their decision public, so the final list could change.
▪ Highland High (Pocatello) defensive line commit Aisa Kelemete tweeted Tuesday night he has been offered by USC. Last year, the Trojans flipped one Boise State defensive line commit (Josh Fatu) and tried for three others in the days leading up to signing day.
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
BOISE STATE 2017 COMMITMENTS
VERBALLY COMMITTED, EXPECTED TO SIGN WEDNESDAY
▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) High
▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) High
▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain HS (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)
▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) High
▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio HS (San Bernardino, Calif.)
▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High
▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High
▪ LB/S Roman Kafentzis, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, Calif.)
▪ DE Aisa Kelemete, 6-4, 225, Highland HS (Pocatello)
▪ DB Kekaula Kaniho, 6-0, 170, Kahuku (Hawaii) High
▪ LB Ezekiel Noa, 6-0, 230, Helix HS (La Mesa, Calif.)
▪ RB Drake Beasley, 5-11, 200, La Canada HS (La Canada Flintridge, Calif.)
▪ WR Octavius Evans, 6-2, 200, Center (Texas) High
▪ WR Damon Cole, 6-0, 175, El Cerrito (Calif.) High
SIGNED, ENROLLED AND ON CAMPUS
▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)
▪ QB Rathen Ricedorff, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC (Show Low, Ariz.)
▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise High
▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) High
▪ OL Zach Troughton, 6-5, 310, Butte College (Maxwell, Calif.)
Comments