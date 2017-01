McClellin, Marsing native and ex-Boise State star, finds Super Bowl fit with Patriots

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Pause

2:07 Michael Jobes on the future of Jerry's 27th Street Market

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

2:02 Eagle High girls clinch regular-season title

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:01 Idaho's Sally Boynton Brown speaks at Democratic forum