Ex-Boise State football player denied transfer to Kansas

A former Boise State football player suspended for his involvement in an alleged sexual assault who said on social media that he had committed to Kansas will not attend KU.
Darreon Jackson, a defensive back from Derby, Kan., announced his commitment to the Jayhawks football team Monday on Twitter.
Kansas football coach David Beaty said Wednesday that Jackson is no longer on his recruiting list.
“David Beaty has told us that (Jackson) is not among the prospects we are recruiting,” said Jim Marchiony, KU associate athletic director for external relations.
Jackson intended to transfer to Kansas from Coffeyville Community College, where he played last season after leaving Boise State. All transfers are subject to a vetting process before they’re accepted at Kansas.
Jackson was one of three players removed from Boise State’s team for 2016 after a university sexual-assault investigation. The two other players were expelled from the university.
Jackson appealed his suspension, which was reduced to one semester. No criminal charges were filed.
The three players were the focus of a Title IX investigation launched by Boise State after a female student said she had been sexually assaulted by the players.
The victim said she had been forced into oral sex on three dates in 2015 with the two players who were later expelled, and with a recruit during his official visit after coercion from Jackson and one of the players.
Jackson told the Idaho Statesman in May that “nobody forced her to do anything.” He left Boise State after the spring semester and enrolled at Coffeyville, where played safety and made five interceptions.
“Extremely blessed to tell the world that I have committed to the University of Kansas,” Jackson posted Saturday on Twitter.
After committing, Jackson told JayhawkSlant.com that “Coach Beaty and Coach (Clint) Bowen were excited. I was excited myself. It felt good to go through the process one more time and have that experience all over again.”
Linebacker Marquis Hendrix, one of the three players expelled by Boise State, put on his Twitter account Wednesday that he’s transferred to Bethune Cookman, an FCS program in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hendrix is from Ocala, Fla.
